Macy's Black Friday hours 2023: Details on when the department store opens

Black Friday is here and as everyone knows, it's the shopping event of the season.

Whether you're hoping to cross some names off of this year's holiday list or simply treating yourself to a few well-deserved gifts like jewelry, clothes or a new bedroom set, you're probably keeping a close watch on Black Friday deals.

And you don't want to miss out on the big savings offered by retailers this time of year. After all, the true gift of Christmas is getting exactly what you need and want...without emptying your bank account in the process.

If your favorite go-to is Macy's, you might be wondering, "What are Macy's Black Friday hours in 2023?" It's a fair question, since holiday hours vary by retailer and by year.

In fact, in years past, many retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day in order to give shoppers a head start on their holiday shopping.

But since then, a lot of them have opted to give their employees the holiday off to rest or spend with friends and loved ones — including Macy's, which means eager customers must wait until Black Friday morning to take advantage of discounted prices.

If your plan is to be ready and waiting when Macy's opens its doors on Friday, Nov. 24, we've got all the details on store hours to ensure you aren't too early – or too late.

So now — drumroll please — here's what you need to know.

What are Macy's Black Friday hours in 2023?

According to a company spokesperson, Macy's stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday this year and most will remain open until 11 p.m. so shoppers can hunt for bargains all day long and well into the night.

As for the rest of the holiday weekend, many Macy's stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

That said, hours can (and do) vary at certain locations, which makes checking local store hours before heading out nothing short of essential. After all, no one wants to find the lights out when they show up ready to tackle their holiday shopping; something that could quickly turn even the jolliest of Santa's into a grinch.

To confirm your local Macy's hours or find a location near you, use the store locator which you'll find right here.

Other Black Friday hours 2023

If you've got a lot of shopping to do this year, you may be wondering what other Black Friday store hours are and, your in luck, we've got a list of openings and closings from many of your other favorite retailers including Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

You can find them all right here.