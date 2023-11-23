With the last of the turkey stowed away in the fridge and plenty of leftovers to feast on throughout the holiday weekend, your thoughts have probably turned to the next big holiday: Christmas.

With merely days to go before Santa arrives, there's holiday shopping to be done, presents that need wrapping, and cookies? Well, they aren't going to bake themselves.

With that in mind, there's no time to waste getting a jump start on crossing names off this year's gift list. And if your plan is to hit Walmart first thing on Black Friday to score some holiday bargains, you're probably wondering what Walmart's Black Friday hours are in 2023.

Fortunately, we've got everything you need to know on when the chain opens its doors on Nov. 24, along with all the rest of the details on store hours.

As you may or may not know, Walmart used to be open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day, but in the past few years, the retail chain has closed its doors on Turkey Day, reopening them again on Friday morning for Black Friday shoppers — and 2023 is no exception.

With Walmart closed on Thanksgiving, that means that on Black Friday, customers will be eager and likely waiting outside well before dawn to take advantage of all this sales.

To make sure you're not left standing out in the cold, here's everything to know about Walmart's Black Friday store hours so you don't miss out on the best tech gifts like TVs, laptops, phones and other holiday favorites.

What are Walmart's Black Friday hours?

Drum roll please! On Friday, Nov. 24, Walmart will be open during regular business hours.

Yep, you read that correct. If you aren't exactly sure what those hours are, allow us to fill you in.

On Black Friday 2023, Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those are the same hours as every other day of the year, with the exception of Christmas, when — much like Thanksgiving — the retailer will be closed.

Where can I find a Walmart near me?

Chances are pretty good that you already know where the nearest Walmart store to you is, but just in case you don't, we've got Walmart's handy dandy store locator right here.

No need to say "thanks." In the spirit of the season, just consider it a little holiday gift from us to you.

Other Black Friday store hours 2023

Chances are pretty good that Walmart isn’t your only destination on Black Friday this year and because there just aren’t that many shopping days until Christmas, you’ll find all the rest of your favorite retailers’ store hours including Best Buy, Kohl’s and more, right here.