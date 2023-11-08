Macy’s just dropped thousands of early Black Friday deals! Up to 79% off puffers, toys, more

Black Friday is getting closer and if you've been looking to shop early, retailers like Amazon and Ulta have slowly rolled out their holiday deals. The latest brand to join them? Macy's!

Today, Macy's launched its Black Friday Early Access sale, which has epic deals on fashion, home and holiday toys both online and in select stores. In a press release, the retailer says the Early Access deals will last through Nov. 18 and you can expect official Black Friday deals to run Nov. 19 through Nov. 25. And don't forget about Cyber Monday, those deals will be held over two days on Nov. 26 and 27.

According to the brand, there are currently thousands of deals that you'll want to take advantage of. In fact, we found markdowns as high as 79%! So if you're ready to save, keep reading to see some of our must-have items you'll want to grab now, from a Ninja Foodie to puffer coats to toys.

Macy's early Black Friday fashion deals

The brand calls this sweater the "You-Have-To-Feel-This-Sweater" for its soft cotton-blend fabric. It comes in eight different colors and is currently 31% off.

This cozy sweater gets an elevated touch with its metallic buttons. You'll want to wear it to the office, on fall brunch dates or while running errands.

A pair of nice satin pajamas makes a great gift for just about anyone, and this option comes in 11 colors and patterns. You can score the set now for 55% off.

From sweater dresses to leggings, these riding boots will be your go-to boot for fall. They feature a heel that's just over an inch for easy walking.

If you're bored of your typical turtlenecks, this flowy poncho-style sweater features decorative buttons and batwing sleeves. The brand does note that you might want to size down though.

Be sure to take advantage of this sale! These fashionable Chelsea boots are under $50. They feature a one-inch platform sole, making them easier to walk in.

We're about to hit holiday party season and you can always count on a classic pump to go with almost anything. Choose from black, brown or denim.

Macy's is offering epic deals on coats right now, including 66% off this puffer coat. It features extended hand and thumbhole cuffs for added warmth.

This winter coat is made of water-resistant fabric that will come in handy when the weather becomes unstable. Plus, we love the cinched waist belt for an extra touch.

If you're looking for a luxurious gift, Macy's is offering steep discounts on handbags. This crossbody bag comes in green or black, and has a mixed material strap that can be worn for day or night

Macy’s early Black Friday home deals

If you ask us, this is an epic Black Friday deal. You'll get five high-quality knives plus covers for only $13 — that's a 67% discount!

The brand says this non-stick pan set has an aluminum base to ensure even cooking and is also oven-safe up to 350 degrees. You'll want to grab it while it's 64% off.

If you're looking to upgrade your comforter for the season, this hypoallergenic down option is nearly 80% off. It comes in 13 solid colorways to suit most bedroom decors.

It's officially Dutch oven season, not to mention, these cooking heroes make a great gift. This three-quart pot is perfect for soups, breads and more fall-favorite recipes. Plus, it's under $25.

This luggage set comes with two roller suitcases, one large and one small duffle and a packing cube — all for $80! Plus the brand says it's made of a durable polyester material to hold up during the airport chaos.

The Ninja Foodi allows you to bring your grilling indoors so you can still fire up those steaks during the colder months. And that's not all, this gadget is also an air fryer that can bake, roast, broil and more, says the brand.

Macy’s early Black Friday toy deals

Whether you know a Hot Wheel fiend or are looking for stocking stuffers, this variety pack comes with a variety of nine different cars for under $9.

Kids will love sleeping under the stars with this alarm clock that also functions as a sound machine. According to the brand, it has six soothing sounds that include rain, ocean, white noise and more.

Kids will love engaging in a friendly at-home game of laser tag. This set comes with two laser blasters and two targets. Grab this hot toy while it's 50% off.

This action-packed Dino game will be fun for the whole family. You just launch the foam balls straight into the T-rex's mouth, and the game will even keep score.

Little chefs will love using their imagination while they cook their favorite meals. And the playset is sleek so you don't have to hide it when guests come over.