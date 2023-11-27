Cyber Monday is finally here and if you've been looking to save, Macy's is holding steep holiday savings that will run through Nov. 27. We found impressive deals on fashion, home and holiday toys, which the retailer is offering both online and in select stores.

According to the brand, there are thousands of deals that you'll want to take advantage of this Cyber Monday. Luckily for you, we did all the hard work on your behalf and scoured through over 100,00 deals to find markdowns as high as 85% off — but they won't last long. So, if you're ready to save some serious cash, keep reading to see some of our must-have items you'll want to grab now, from a Ninja Foodi to puffer coats to popular toys.

Macy's Black Friday fashion deals

The twists in these classic hoops catch the light perfectly, making them sparkle and shine just right. And at under $10, they’re the perfect stocking stuffer for family and friends.

Cozy up this winter with comfortable crossband slippers. Thanks to the retailer's epic Cyber Monday sale, you get this pick for under $10!

These super-soft acrylic and polyester touchscreen gloves come in four colors and make the perfect stocking stuffer. And at only $10, it's worth grabbing a few while you can!

For $10, these feel-good slippers make a great gift for everyone on your list. And with a no-slip rubber outsole, these are perfect for shuffling around the house. (Not to mention the smiley face design is adorable, too!).

This quarter-zip sweater is the perfect option to wear to the office or any upcoming holiday parties, and you can grab it now for nearly 70% off.

The brand calls this sweater the "You-Have-To-Feel-This-Sweater" for its soft cotton-blend fabric. It comes in eight different colors, too.

This cozy sweater gets an elevated touch with its metallic buttons. You'll want to wear it to the office, on fall brunch dates or while running errands.

A pair of nice satin pajamas makes a great gift for just about anyone, and this option comes in 11 colors and patterns. It doesn't hurt that these are also over 60% off.

If you're bored of your typical turtlenecks, this flowy poncho-style sweater features decorative buttons and batwing sleeves. The brand does note that you might want to size down though.

Be sure to take advantage of this sale! These fashionable Chelsea boots are under $50. They feature a one-inch platform sole, making them easier to walk in.

Cashmere for less than $40? We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw this deal! If this light shade isn't for you, there are 19 other options to pick from.

We're about to hit holiday party season and you can always count on a classic pump to go with almost anything. Choose from black, brown or denim. Use code CYBER to grab an extra 20% off.

Macy's is offering epic deals on coats right now, including this puffer coat from Michael Kors. It features extended hand and thumbhole cuffs for added warmth.

This DKNY winter coat is made of water-resistant fabric that will come in handy when the weather becomes unstable. Plus, we love the cinched waist belt for an extra touch.

Macy’s Black Friday home deals

If you ask us, this is an epic Cyber Monday deal. You'll get five high-quality knives plus covers for only $13 — that's a 67% discount!

If you're looking to upgrade your comforter for the season, this hypoallergenic down option is for you. It comes in 13 solid colorways to suit most bedroom decors.

It's officially Dutch oven season, not to mention, these cooking heroes make a great gift. This three-quart pot is perfect for soups, breads and more fall-favorite recipes. Plus, it's under $25 (that's over half off!).

This luggage set comes with two roller suitcases, one large and one small duffle and a packing cube — all for $80! Plus the brand says it's made of a durable polyester material to hold up during the airport chaos.

Thinking about going artificial this year? While this tree is normally over $1,000, you can get it now for $269. It's pre-lit with 900 lights to save you time decorating.

Macy's Black Friday beauty deals

We can't think of anything more relaxing than a massage, especially with the holiday season in full swing. This is a fan-favorite 12-point scalp massager that is said to help improve circulation, soothe and relieve tension, according to the brand.

If you ask us, cozy season is all about TLC and that means candles and creams! This set has a hand cream to soothe those dry hands and a candle with a peachy scent.

According to the brand, this LED-powered hair brush can help with hair volume, strength and growth. Utilizing 28 vibrating silicone bristles to promote circulation, this brush is on deal for almost 30% off!

For Cyber Monday, Macy's is offering big savings on popular Estée Lauder items like this under eye gel-cream. According to the brand, it can help hydrate and target those under eye bags.

Macy’s Black Friday toy deals

Enhance your two-year-old creativity with this learning tablet. It's easy to wipe and they will easily learn numbers, animals and colors.

Little chefs will love using their imagination while they cook their favorite meals. And the play set is sleek so you don't have to hide it when guests come over.