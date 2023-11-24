The best Black Friday deals that give you the most bang for your buck — starting at 65% off

Black Friday 2023 is here! We have the best Black Friday deals that we’ve found so far. Scroll below to see sales on everything from Michael Kors to Melissa and Doug — starting at less than $1.

Here are the best Black Friday deals starting at 65% off our editors have found based on available discounts and brands we love. Keep checking back throughout the day for even more Black Friday sales as we update throughout the day! (Plus, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Black Friday 2023 tech deals

Road trips just got a lot easier. This phone mount sticks to your windshield or dashboard and allows you to keep an eye on your directions while keeping your hands on the wheel.

For less than $20, you can score this smart speaker and smart color-changing bulb bundle. The Echo Pop pictured above is in the color charcoal, but the bundle is also available with the speaker in teal, white and lavender.

This rechargeable eye massager has built-in heating pads, compression and even built-in Bluetooth compatible speakers so you can play music. The brand says they fold up and are perfect for travel.

The perfect gift for grandparents, this digital picture frame connects to an app where you can easily upload photos as you go. You can rotate it to show images landscaped or vertically and it has 16GB of built-in storage that hold up to 40,000 photos. (Plus space for an SD card if you want to display even more.)

Black Friday 2023 beauty deals

Want a salon-worthy blowout without the salon prices? This hair straightener with ceramic-titanium plates boasts the ability to make any style easy to achieve. It has a digital display so you always know exactly how hot it is but for the accident-prone folks out there, it also comes with a heat-resistant glove to help keep you from burning your hand.

Black Friday 2023 fashion deals

Currently on sale for 70% off, these running shorts come in four different colors and are available in sizes XS-XXL.

You’ll be holiday party-ready with this chic sweater that’s on sale for 68% off.

If you travel a lot for work, now you can do so in style with this laptop bag from Biaggi that's over 70% off.

The brand describes these as pants that "wear like your most comfortable pair of leggings but looks like your favorite pair of jeans."

Available in over a dozen colors, these Adidas sneakers are on sale for a whopping 70% off.

Perfect for transitional weather, this mid-weight puffer jacket from Guess is a closet staple. It comes in 26 colors and even has a removeable hood.

Looking for a new pair of everyday sneakers that are actually comfortable? These Allbirds on sale for 65% off are a deal you don’t want to miss out on. They also come in a black color scheme.

Little ones grow out of their clothes in the blink of an eye, so you always want to take advantage of a sale like this one from Mon Coeur where you can get quality pieces at a price that won't break the bank. They'll be winter ready with these little puffer jackets that come in six different colors.

Upgrade your winter coat with this stylish and cozy option from Michael Kors. It's 66% off and comes in four colors.

Black Friday 2023 home deals

These compression packing bags are perfect for the overpackers of the world (myself included). This set of 12 bags comes with four bags in small, medium and large sizes.

An area rug is sometimes all it takes to really pull a space together. But they can often be pricey. That's why you'll want to take advantage of sales like this one where you can score this rug for 66% off.

If you have a pet that sheds, you know exactly how much of a pain it is to clean their hair out of your regular vacuum. Instead, opt for this one that's designed to tackle pet hair. Not only is it on sale for a whopping 88% off, you can clip an additional $20 off coupon on the page to save even more.

Black Friday 2023 toy deals

Give them complete creative control with this kit that comes with everything they need to bring their nail designs to life.

This all-in-one table has everything they need to stay occupied for hours on end, and convenient fabric storage boxes to put it all away when playtime’s over. At a whopping 70% off, this deal is too good to pass up.