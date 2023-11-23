The holiday season has officially arrived!

With Thanksgiving wrapped up and Christmas around the corner, there's no time to waste checking off names on your shopping list this year.

Whether you're shopping for friends, loved ones or perhaps treating yourself to a little holiday cheer (and there's nothing wrong with that), you're probably hoping to get in on the great deals and savings that retailers like Target are offering on Black Friday.

'Tis the season of spending, and this time of year it seems like money is just flying out of the chimney (a little Santa Claus humor right there). To help keep more cash in your wallet, you're probably on the hunt to spot markdowns on holiday gifts like TVs, phones, laptops and other electronics, as well as necessities like toys, wrapping paper, bows and stocking stuffers.

To help ensure you get in on all the great deals, we've got Target's Black Friday hours rounded up here, so you can plan ahead.

In past years, Target has often been open on Thanksgiving, but in 2023, like many other retail chains, Target decided to close for the day, allowing their employees to enjoy time with loved ones or take a break before the holiday season gets into full swing.

That means that when doors open on Black Friday morning, guests will be eager to get a head start on shopping.

But don't worry, we've got you covered with all the details on when Target will be open this year. So, without further ado, here are Target's Black Friday 2023 store hours.

What are Target's Black Friday hours?

A Target press release states that a majority of the retailer's stores will open bright and early on Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

“Whether guests choose to shop the deals online or be the first in line when our stores open on Black Friday morning, we’ll be ready to help them find incredible offers across our assortment,” Christina Hennington, chief growth officer at Target says in the release.

According to Target, guests can preview the top Black Friday deals through Saturday, Nov. 25 and new offers will debut throughout the holiday weekend.

Of course, if you just can’t wait to get started, you can always shop online 24/7 at Target.com.

Where to find a Target near you

Naturally, you probably well-aware of where your nearest Target store is. But if you're traveling, want to confirm local store hours or find out details on all this year's savings, the best way to do it is to visit the Target store locator.

To save you the time and trouble of looking it up, we've conveniently included it right here.

Other Black Friday store hours 2023

Chances are pretty good that Target isn't your only destination on Black Friday this year and because there just aren't that many shopping days until Christmas, you'll find all the rest of your favorite retailers' store hours including Best Buy, Kohl's and more, right here.