It's a new year and with it comes a slew of resolutions.

Naturally, there are the usual suspects like eating better, prioritizing overall wellness and completing unfinished tasks.

If among them is finally tackling that leaky faucet or kicking off a long-overdue home project, you may be thinking of heading over to The Home Depot.

Since Jan. 1 is a federal holiday, you might be wondering if Home Depot is open on New Year's and if so, what the home improvement retailer's store hours are in 2024.

A reasonable question given that throughout the holiday season, many stores have operated with modified or adjusted hours, which is pretty much the case every year during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And since New Year's is, in fact, a federal holiday, financial institutions like banks and credit unions, as well as government offices, including the USPS are closed in observance of the holiday.

But what about Home Depot? To get all the details, TODAY.com reached out to Home Depot for specifics and here's what you need to know.

The Home Depot's New Year's Eve hours

As 2023 winds down, you might need a few last-minute items from The Home Depot to help enhance your celebration. Fortunately, the home improvement store is open and welcoming customers on New Year's Eve.

That said, it's a good idea to get your shopping done early as the retailer will close long before the ball drops.

On New Year's Eve 2023, The Home Depot will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Is The Home Depot open on New Year's 2024?

Whether you're up and raring to go at the crack of dawn or downing an extra cup of coffee after one too many champagne toasts, you'll be happy to know that on New Year's Day this year, The Home Depot will be open for business.

According to a spokesperson, stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

"As always, we recommend confirming with your local store just in case," says the spokesperson.

Wondering where the nearest Home Depot is? Find the closest store or double check hours using the Home Depot locator which you can find right here.

Other stores open on New Year's 2024

If you've got a full day of shopping planned for New Year's, you may be curious what other stores are open and what their holiday hours are.

