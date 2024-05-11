Is Costco open on Mother's Day 2024? Details on store hours

Our moms do so much for us, and Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to give back to the amazing woman who raised you.

As you prepare for the big day, consider your mom’s favorite activities — if she’s a brunch devotee, plan a special outing with the family to her favorite restaurant (or cook her favorite meal at home.)

An outdoorsy mom will appreciate a bike ride, hike, or neighborhood walk with the family. If she’s a DIY queen, spend some time making thoughtful handmade gifts and cards. She’ll love reading sweet messages and quotes in honor of her special day.

Most of all, your mom just wants to spend Mother’s Day with her favorite kid: your family dog (kidding, of course). This Sunday, May 12, she’ll cherish the opportunity to spend time with her beloved (human) children.

To help you prep for the day's festivities, many retailers and restaurants are open for business and welcoming customers on Mother's Day Sunday this year.

But what about Costco's store hours? If the popular wholesaler is your one-stop shopping for groceries and other weekend necessities, you may be wondering if a Costco near you is open on Mother's Day this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Costco's 2024 Mother’s Day hours.

Is Costco open on Mother's Day 2024?

Luckily, you can count on Costco for all of your last-minute Mother's Day shopping needs.

Costco stores will be open during normal hours on Mother's Day 2024. For all of the shopping details you seek, find your local Costco's hours at their warehouse locator here.