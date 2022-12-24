Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry.

Exhibit A: It's Christmas morning and you forgot to buy a jar of gravy.

Considering that most major retailer like Walmart and Target are closed in observance of the holiday, finding an open store can be a daunting task.

If Murphy’s law finds you in a major bind this year, don't worry because we're here with a list of all the grocery stores open on Christmas.

Of course, you can always skip dinner and head out to one of the restaurants staying open on Christmas, but since we've already done the heavy-lifting, you can run out to the store to pick up any last-minute fixins' and be back in time for a game of Christmas trivia well before the ham hits the table.

Although small but mighty, this list includes a mix of nationwide grocers, pharmacies and convenience stores staying open for business on Christmas Day.

To avoid any confusion, we've also rounded up all the grocery stores keeping their doors closed on Christmas to make sure you don't waste your valuable time on the big day. Instead, you'll be celebrating Christmas the way it's meant to be: at home with the people you love most.

Grocery stores open on Christmas

Vons: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores closed on Christmas