August brings individual horoscopes as well as things that are going on for the collective.

On July 31, Uranus and the north node of destiny link up in the sky, and astrologers are predicting we’ll be feeling the effects of this transit down on earth.

In astrology, Uranus is the planet that represents rebellion, shake ups, break ups, and independence. Uranus is a generational planet, meaning that it moves through the signs slowly and affects the collective rather than the individual.

As a result, we look to Uranus to see how the world will change and develop. When Uranus first entered the fixed earth sign of Taurus in May 2018, astrologers predicted a change-up in terms of how people related to the earth and the environment — and money (behold, the the rise of cryptocurrency). Uranus will remain in Taurus until April 27, 2026.

Although this planet tends to represent unpredictable and spontaneous growth, certain things can be counted on: When there is a big aspect with Uranus — like there is right now — us astrologers know something major is about to happen. Here’s what to know.

What is the Uranus-North Node Conjunction?

The summer of 2022, Uranus connects with the north node of destiny in Taurus. Rather than a planet, the nodes of destiny are mathematical points in the sky where the moon’s orbital path crosses with the sun’s ecliptic path through the constellations.

Within the natal chart, the north node is meant to represent where you’re headed — your purpose and the lessons you’re meant to learn.

The nodes of destiny switch signs every 18 months. The north node of destiny will be in Taurus from January 18, 2022 to July 12th, 2023 (making the south node in Scorpio during this time, as they both run in polarities).

The north node is what we're bringing in during the 18 month transit, while the south node represents what we're releasing. This means that we are longing to bring in Taurean sentiments such as financial security and strong familial foundations.

While this aspect isn’t necessarily unique, as Uranus connects with the north node of destiny every 15 years, their combined placement in the earth sign is rare. Both Uranus and the north n ode of destiny have not been united together in the zodiac sign Taurus in quite some time — to be exact it was in 180 C.E. and the next time will be 2357.

What does the Uranus-North Node Conjunction offer?

We’re entering a moment of change-ups. On a personal level, this is an opportunity to, well, wake up — especially if you’ve felt like you’ve been sleepwalking through life. For the span of the transit, you may be itching to leave situations that you are aware, with new acuteness, aren’t working for you.

Meanwhile, action planet Mars is also in Taurus, adding heat and intensity to the transit. On a personal level, think of Mars as giving you the extra push you need to make a change at this moment. On a collective level, Mars turbocharges the energy and pushes us to take action— which we will feel on August 1, when Mars comes into play with the Uranus and the north node of destiny, urging us to make moves.

But there’s a tension here. The nodes of destiny and Uranus meet in Taurus, a sign that likes routine and stability. The changes that happen both at a collective and personal level may feel unwelcome even if they lead to positive changes.

Here’s how the transit may affect your zodiac sign

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

What does abundance mean to you? What will it take for you to feel stable? Those are the kind of questions that this stability-focused transit may bring up for you. You're looking to find your footing, whether it's financially or emotionally.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Change isn't your favorite, Taurus. But whether you’re ready or not, change is happening. Instead of avoiding the autonomy that’s coming your way, lean into the sense of freedom. Ditch the shackles and constraints that are holding you back from evolving. Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back from your own evolution.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Fear of the unknown is holding you back from becoming the person you long to be. This feeling is totally understandable— especially since you like the familiarity of having routines, especially as it pertains to your social life. You don’t have to move fast and make decisions to change your life. Take tiny baby steps toward change. Move from own will and at your own pace.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Although you hold your dreams close to your heart, you’re finding that the visions and aspirations that you once wanted are no longer aligning with your spirit. Rather than dwell on the past and get lost in your emotions, use this energy to figure out what you want to do in the present. That way you can make plans that connect with your soul’s purpose.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

The scope of your professional work is changing at the moment. You may have once stayed on the street and narrow or made safe decisions in your career. Now, you are being cosmically urged to take a few risks or incorporate novel techniques into your career or business. Try to be enthusiastic about these changes to allow yourself to grow immensely on a professional level.

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Stepping out of your comfort zone means getting out of your local community and seeing the world. Travel is essential. Not only will it open your eyes to new philosophies, but it will also allow you to see how interconnected the world is. A simple trip can shape your mind for the better in ways you didn’t think were imaginable right now.

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You might be feeling like you won the lottery of life. Maybe it's an influx of cash. Maybe it's a new friend or a renewed social circle. Enjoy the moment and its blessings. But be sage in how you spend, especially if there's a financial windfall of some sort.

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You may feel as though your personal relationships are on the rocks. In order to avoid conflict with others at this time, it’s advisable to give them the space to go their own way and do their own thing. Don’t worry! They will be boomerang right back if you stop pressuring them to make immediate decisions about the future.

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Lately, you’ve been feeling a little stunted in your life and unable to make moves in any direction. This has made you feel as though you cannot express yourself or speak your mind to your close friends or family. Don’t hesitate to let your inner sentiments be known. It’s time to tell everyone about your visions, fears, desires, and dreams.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

There are some growing pains in store for you. Instead of running away from your past, try to mend a lot of your inner child wounds. Once you heal your heart, you’ll be able to work through a lot of the stresses and frustrations that trigger you on a daily basis. Trust the process — even if it hurts while you’re fixing situations and relationships.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your life feels rocky, as you are in the midst of transforming your personal foundation. Be open to all of the new and inventive ways in which you can evolve to become a better version of yourself. You never know what good things will come your way if you allow yourself to experience different possibilities that can transform your current vibe.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Instead of running away from expressing yourself, be bold and let others know what’s on your mind and in your heart. Standing up for your integrity and sentiments will be refreshing and invigorating, as people can now see the real you. The lesson here is to never hide your emotions and to not be afraid to speak up whenever you are feeling unheard by others.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.