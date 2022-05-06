From May 20 to June 21, the sun will be in the zodiac sign Gemini. Gemini season will have us focusing on communication and relationships — mainly, how we relate to the world around us.

This mood aligns with Gemini, a mutable air sign ruled by the communication planet Mercury.

Gemini is symbolized by Castor and Pollux, the twins seen in the Gemini constellation. According to mythology, Castor and Pollux spend half the year in the underworld and the other half in the heavens of Olympus. Basically, they’re the snowbirds of the zodiac, able to thrive wherever they are.

Geminis, a versatile sign, can also thrive in different environments. They're able to use their fluent communication skills to connect with many people from many words. Diplomatic yet fun, Geminis thrive as intermediaries.

Their dual nature means Gemini prefers to look at things from multiple perspectives in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of what is happening.

At their best, Geminis are inspirational cheerleaders. They want everyone to succeed and have fun. Gemini is the life of the party and a social butterfly, able to flit between different groups. Voraciously curious, they tend to seek out stimulating activities or conversations.

If you can keep up with their constant chatter, then you’ve found a ride or die in Gemini. Here’s what you need to know about Geminis across different realms of their lives.

Gemini at work

Being that Gemini is a twin star, those born under this sign may be imbued with the capacity to do the work of two people at once. This air sign loves to get busy at work and take on many projects. In fact, they find a sense of purpose in being a workaholic — as long as they love what they do.

With their broad interests and voracious curiosity, Geminis may want to cultivate two careers at once — think a thriving side hustle on top of a day job. Gemini enjoys having options and choices in the direction of their career, which is why they will take on many different paths at the same time.

Gemini in love

Geminis have a bit of a reputation when it comes to making commitments. They’re often called the “players of the zodiac.” It’s true that Geminis prefer to keep their options open — but only until they meet someone who can keep up with them. Geminis are always looking for their intellectual match, who can keep the conversation volleying back and forth at a stimulating pace.

Remember that Gemini is the only sign of the zodiac who resides in the sky with a perpetual life partner — their twin. Gemini wants a partner in crime, someone with whom they can laugh and hustle. Once they commit, you’ll find that Gemini is extremely loyal — as long as you respond to their texts, calls, and emails in a timely manner.

A Gemini friend brings spontaneity, ideas for fun adventures, and news from the rest of your friend group. Geminis have a knack for keeping up-to-date with the latest gossip. However, they won’t tell all secrets to just anyone. Geminis can be very discerning with whom they share their valued information.

Here’s how Gemini relates to other zodiac signs in friendships, partnerships, and love.

Gemini and Aries

These two will have lots to talk about — potentially too much. They may find their shared love of gossip can get them into trouble. But their connection is fundamentally a fun one: They’re able to laugh about the mundanities of life. For safe measure, implement boundaries.

Gemini and Taurus

These signs might find themselves relying on the other for confidence boosts and TLC. That said, Gemini’s mile-a-minute conversations and three-dimensional chess may confuse Taurus, who generally lead with true and tender intentions, rather than plots and plans. Once Gemini accepts Taurus’s unconditional nature, the relationship will be golden.

Gemini and Gemini

Think of Gemini and Gemini pairings as a “foursome,” because they’re two sets of twins — and this dynamic can be a handful. While Geminis see each other clearly, they may get tired of each other’s drama. Gemini likes a challenge, but how can you maintain passion if you are fighting with your mirror image?

Gemini and Cancer

These neighboring zodiac signs look to the other for emotional security. They may latch onto each other easily, as both appreciate frequent communication. Cancers want to check in with their friends’ well-being, and Geminis want to pop in with a joke or a tidbit of information. This may lead to a fulfilling connection.

Gemini and Leo

As long as Gemini allows Leo to take the lead in the friendship and plan all the gatherings, then these two zodiac signs will find that they have a great friendship. Support, honesty, and transparency will help make this relationship a long-lasting one.

Gemini and Virgo

Both of these zodiac signs are ruled by the planet Mercury, which means that they understand the other’s desire to be in constant communication. Gemini can rely on Virgo as a grounding influence, easing worries and offering sound advice. Virgo can let loose thanks to Gemini's fun side.

Gemini and Scorpio

Gemini and Scorpio work well together in a professional environment. They can easily become the best of colleagues, spending their lunch hour chatting up a storm, and actually looking forward to each other's Slack messages. Intense and intellectual, they "get" each other.

Gemini and Sagittarius

For best communication, these zodiac signs — which are situated opposite each other on the zodiac wheel — should stick to topics they both find interesting. Otherwise, they may feel scattered in each other's presence, without common ground to stand on.

Gemini and Capricorn

As long as both signs are dedicated to growth and evolution, they’ll be able to cheer each other on. Gemini is one of the few signs who can truly appreciate the sea-goat’s sarcasm and respects their work ethic. And Capricorn is amused by the twin star's personality. This mutual admiration can create a strong foundation.

Gemini and Aquarius

Aquarius can get Gemini to think outside-the-box, seeing even more perspectives than they may have on their own. Conversations will be long, intense, meaningful, and spirited when these air signs connect — and chances are, they will.

Gemini and Pisces

These two signs may struggle to understand each other, as Pisces embraces intuition over logic — which Gemini leads with. However, they will feel at home in the other’s company over time and after they become familiar with the other’s energy.

Celebrity Geminis

Natalie Portman

Johnny Depp

Laverne Cox

Angelina Jolie

John F. Kennedy

Heidi Klum

Kendrick Lamar

Idina Menzel

Tom Holland

Morgan Freeman

Lauryn Hill

Marilyn Monroe

Colin Farrell

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Prince

Zoe Saldana

Amy Schumer

Blake Shelton

Kanye West

…and many more!