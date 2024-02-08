Taurus and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Aquarius and Tauruses go about the world differently. One's an airy pioneer, more interested in progress than in standing still. The other has his or her feet on the ground, plodding forward.

In other words, Aquarius is an air sign that values independence, innovation, and intelligence. Taurus is an earth sign that seeks stability, security, and material comfort.

These two have very differing natures and may face challenges because of it. Aquarius is forward-thinking while Taurus is more traditional. Those differences could also help the other expand beyond their limited points of view, with enough open-mindedness.

For this pairing to work, they will need to compromise and find common ground — and that might also be a challenge. Aquarius likes change and Taurus is a creature of habit. Rather than hope for change, they must learn to appreciate one another.

All about Taurus and Aquarius: The basics

Taurus

Dates: April 20 to May 20

Element: Earth

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The bull

Famous Taureans: Kelly Clarkson, Gigi Hadid, Lana Condor, Cher, Channing Tatum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adele, Sam Smith, Janet Jackson, George Clooney, Gal Gadot, Tina Fey, Travis Scott, Rosario Dawson, Barbara Streisand

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

What to know about Taurus and Aquarius: The basics

Taurus

What does “grounded” mean to a Taurus? It means comfortable! This Earth sign loves to cultivate a sense of coziness, whether that means curling up in a blanket or simply spending time in the presence of loved ones, without a word exchanged. While they have busy social lives, they do require time to recharge between obligations, and they love to sleep. Although their love of relaxing gives them a reputation for being lazy, they tend to be quite ambitious and can achieve lofty goals when they set their minds. They are big-hearted and compassionate hosts.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Taurus-Aquarius compatibility

Compatibility between Aquarius and Taurus is tricky, but not impossible (it never is). These two must find a balance between Aquarius’ need for novelty and Taurus’ desire for security. If they can compromise this partnership can be both creative and practical. They can foster a union that thrives on mutual understanding.

Friendship

These two work best in the realm of friendship, since they can let each other be more freely. Innovation and stability come together in this pairing, leading to fun nights out. Aquarius brings unconventional ideas, creativity and intelligence to the friendship while Taurus brings reliability, loyalty, and a down-to-earth approach to life. They may change each others' lives for the better. Aquarius may inspire Taurus to mix things up and Taurus will provide Aquarius with a steady foundation. Together they will balance adventure with reliability. Not only will they be good friends, they will learn from one another too.

Romance

Romance between Aquarius and Taurus is a clash between open-mindedness and tradition. There will be challenges. Aquarius seeks intellectual stimulation and new experiences while Taurus prefers the comfort zone. Finding a middle ground will require understanding and compromise. Taurus may struggle trying to get Aquarius to commit and Aquarius will feel trapped if Taurus does not let go a little. In this relationship, Aquarius will bring excitement and new perspectives into Taurus’ life. Taurus will provide a steady and nurturing presence for Aquarius. With enough patience, they will build trust and come to appreciate each others' differences as lovable quirks.

Marriage

A marriage between Aquarius and Taurus is one that combines stability and innovation. Challenges will arise because both signs are so different. That also means nothing is ever going to get boring. Aquarius will bring originality and excitement to the union while Taurus will establish a comforting sense of home. They will balance their stable foundation with adventure.

Colleagues

Reliability and innovation define the working relationship between Aquarius and Taurus — which makes them a pretty awesome duo. Aquarius invents all kinds of new ideas while Taurus helps think them through and execute them. They appreciate each others' contributions. This duo can balance creativity and stability if they work past their differences. When they're clashing, they should try to give the other a compliment — it'll help inspire a sense of appreciation.

Famous Aquarius And Taurus Couples

Andrew Upton (Aquarius) and Cate Blanchett (Taurus)

Ed Sheeran (Aquarius) and Cherry Seaborn (Taurus)

Sonny Bono (Aquarius) and Cher (Taurus)

Charlie Day (Aquarius) and Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Taurus)