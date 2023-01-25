Aquarius season spans from about Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, depending on the sun's movement into the zodiac sign. The air sign Aquarius is one of the three signs with planetary rulers. In Aquarius' case, it's Saturn and Uranus — and these planets, which govern different realms, tell you everything you need to know about the sign.

Saturn allows Aquarius to be the intelligent authority figure, while Uranus urges them to have fun and rebel. Being caught between two juxtaposing energies lets Aquarius be their own unique person, as they can make up rules and encourage others to follow in their visionary footsteps.

According to spiritual advisor Gary D’Andre, Aquarius are great conversationalists and loyal pals. This reliable sign is “community-oriented" and always "working to help others grow.” D’Andre adds that they "function best when being of service to their friends and the world.”

It’s important to make sure you’re giving back to the Aquarius in your life, D'Andre says. They believe that we have to share the love within our hearts and pay the kindness forward. Giving back, whether through humanitarianism or charitable works, is important to the water-bearer.

Aquariuses tend to use their energy not only to refill their own cups but others', too. Generous and kind, Aquarius sees the potential in people and in communities. They'll dream and defend at the same time.

Read on for other aspects to this sun sign.

Aquarius personality traits

Unique

Humanitarian

Altruistic

Impulsive

Artistic

Loyal

Optimistic

Intelligent

Independent

Unconventional

Aquarius at work

When you hear Aquarius, think team player. Aquarius genuinely enjoys collaborating with others. They're always the first to organize a brainstorm, leveling up an individual's ideas with the power of a group.

As for their own role in the process? Aquarians are more of the researchers and organizers of projects. Their scientific minds reach for statistics and facts. Aquarians live in the realm of possibility and want to help others get there, too. They cheer on others to evolve and grow into better versions of themselves.

Aquarius in love

The Aquarius partner is fun, adventurous and intellectual. But good luck pinning one down. Carefree and charming on the surface, Aquarius can also be aloof when it comes to love.

Rebellious to the core, Aquarius is known to break free from conventions in favor of finding a lifestyle that makes sense for them. That said, they extend the same grace to other people, with a “come as you are” mentality. That means that when they choose a partner, they're basing their choice on their personality — not on the role they may play in their lives.

Here’s how they connect with each zodiac sign.

Aquarius and Aries

This duo won't run out of things to talk about. The conversations they share are never boring, either. When these two zodiac signs unite, sparks can fly — and won't burn out.

Aquarius and Taurus

This pairing has power couple potential. Aquarius can make Taurus a spiritual believer, opening them up to new philosophies — but only if the bull steps out of their comfort zone. Taurus may be willing to do so, since they admire Aquarius’s sharp eye and intellect.

Aquarius and Gemini

Aquarius and Gemini pride themselves on having witty demeanors and fun natures — which means they're a blast together. Flighty Gemini may take Aquarius on a coaster ride of emotions throughout the day, one thing is certain: it’s never boring. They're likely to be great romantic partners, forever growing and pushing each other to explore new ideas.

Aquarius and Cancer

Frustrations may arise in this relationship. The crab tends to lean toward safety while the water-bearer explores the world, testing out progressive thoughts and exciting new visions. This is likely to cause friction between them. Cancer depends on Aquarius or practical advice but ay find their airy mate somewhat insensitive.

Aquarius and Leo

Not only do opposites attract here — they thrive! Aquarius lets Leo take center stage. Meanwhile, Leo gives Aquarius the space to evolve on their own and enjoys hearing their radical insights on matters. Both are creatives who think outside-the-box, which is why they get along very well.

Aquarius and Virgo

What an interesting pair! On the surface, it may appear as though these two zodiac signs don't share much in common. When they dig a little deeper, the analytical signs will find they share a love of literature and philosophy. It’ll be hard to drag them apart from each other.

Aquarius and Libra

Here’s a couple you can call stable — even though they chat all day and night! Libra relies on their Aquarius partner for practicality and advice, feeling right at home with them. Libra will often spoil their Aquarius partner with many compliments and gifts without demanding anything in return from them.

Aquarius and Scorpio

Both are drawn to each other and believe in higher-minded transformative pursuits. The drama may begin when Aquarius feels their Scorpio lover is possessing them instead of appreciating them as an individual. Aquarius needs to be less aloof and more intense in order to satisfy Scorpio’s needs in the long-run.

Aquarius and Sagittarius

These two heavenly celestial bodies are at peace when together, most of the time. Their equal stubbornness will work two ways: By helping to grow this relationship, as both are dedicated to working on things ... and by causing clashes on a bad day. Overall, they’ll be the best of friends.

Aquarius and Capricorn

This astrological combo gets along extremely well, despite Capricorn veering on the conservative side and Aquarius being a rebel at heart. The two can maintain a wonderful relationship if they fully embrace each other for who they are without placing any pressure on the partnership.

Aquarius and Aquarius

The ground shatters, lightning lights up the sky, and the tides crash when the electric duo of Aquarius-on-Aquarius comes together. Together, they can challenge conventions ... and simply have fun, following their whims and instinct rather than society's mandate.

Aquarius and Pisces

This could be a fairy tale romance if Aquarius learns to respect Pisces’ emotions. This relationship pushes Aquarius to change their ways and to become more sympathetic and compassionate. Pisces finds the Aquarius mind fascinating, but is often confused by the cup-bearer’s tendency to withhold emotions rather than expressing them.

Celebrity Aquarians

Harry Styles

Megan Thee Stallion

Shakira

Oprah Winfrey

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Kutcher

Alicia Keys

Jennifer Aniston

Michael Jordan

Kerry Washington

Emma Roberts

Elijah Wood

Uzo Aduba

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Hilton

Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres

Ed Sheeran

Kelly Rowland

Justin Timberlake

The Weekend

Laura Dern

Elizabeth Banks

…and many more!