Libra and Sagittarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Put a a Libra and Sagittarius sun sign together, and what do you get? A surprisingly harmonious and relaxing time, it seems, according to astrological compatibility.

Cardinal Libra tends to relinquish some of their usual desire for control when hanging out with mutable Sagittarius, who prefers to go with the flow.

The energy between these two signs is so compelling that it comes off as if they can read one another’s minds. Really, it's more like these signs are fascinated by each others' minds. They both love to discuss new topics and learn, projecting with enthusiasm. Loving Libra tends to calm fiery Sagittarius while the vibrance of Sag enlivens Libra, complementing one another beautifully in any social situation.

Read on to learn more about the compatibility between this fire and air sign.

All about Libra and Sagittarius: The basics

Libra

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Sagittarius

Dates: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

Element: Fire

Modality: Mutable

Planetary Ruler: Jupiter

Represented by: The archer

Famous Sagittarians: Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, Taylor Swift, Amanda Seyfried, Jay Z, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz, Ben Stiller, Jake Gyllenhaal, Scarlett Johansson

Libra and Sagittarius personality

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are exceptionally fun and always up for a good laugh. They're socially active, which makes sense: They're usually the instantly beloved and welcome in any room they find themselves in. While they generally skew happy-go-lucky, they still have that temper that characterizes fire signs. Usually, this temper flares when they meet someone close-minded, mean or negative. They love getting lost in a new area of interest or a conversation. Sometimes, this makes them easily distracted, but their confidence usually masks their lack of clarity.

Libra-Sagittarius compatibility

While Libra and Sagittarius are both vibrant and optimistic signs, issues may arise if they don’t see eye-to-eye on commitment, money, or other ethical issues. Libra is more commitment-focused than freedom-loving Sagittarius. If they can get on the same page in these areas, they can find a fantastic balance. Libra may sometimes seem sentimental to a Sagittarian, but it’s equally likely Sagittarius finds this quality endearing. Alternatively, Sagittarius may come off as hot-headed or a bit too forward to a Libra, but this also catches their attention.

Friendship

Platonic romance is the best phrasing to describe the friendship between these two signs. Libra will go above and beyond with acts of kindness to make Sagittarius feel adored, fueling Sagittarius' desire to show up for Libra whenever they need extra support or backup. An unbreakable bond is formed when these two show up for one another consistently, and because of their enthusiasm, this magnetic duo should be invited to all the parties as they tend to be the ones who get the fun started.

Romance

A seriously committed love match like this is hard to find, but lucky. Sagittarius’ ruling planet of luck, Jupiter, blending with Libra’s ruling planet of love, Venus, to bring a whole new meaning to “lucky in love” when these vibrant souls find they have chemistry. Both are passionate and curious creatures, so things are never dull behind closed doors. Some say Libra’s tendency to want to make everyone happy always makes them the perfect partner for Sagittarians, who has high standards in this area, but if they go too far and become clingy, it could push Sagittarius away.

Marriage

Long-term success will come if Libra and Sagittarius each can pursue their interests and maintain both separate and shared social lives. They also need to work on finding a method to make solid decisions together, since both signs tend to struggle with indecisiveness. Cultivate adventure at every opportunity.

Colleagues

In the workplace, rule-abiding Libra can be a positive influence on sometimes mischievous Sagittarius. While they may get the occasional side eye for making the workplace such a fun environment, they can be incredibly productive working on the same projects, especially if they both have great interest in their assignments. If paired up, you can be sure they will find creative solutions to any issue.

Famous Libra and Sagittarius couples

Taylor Swift (Sagittarius) and Travis Kelce (Libra)

Ozzy Osbourne (Sagittarius) and Sharon Osbourne (Liba)

Cardi B (Libra) and Offset (Sagittarius)

Gwyneth Paltrow (Libra) and Brad Pitt (Sagittarius)