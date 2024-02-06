Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck compatible? An astrologer weighs in

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second chance love story has captivated the wold. The couple reunited in 2021 after their first engagement fell apart in 2004. They were married in 2022, and now speak glowingly about each other.

Whether they’re walking the red carpet or poking fun at their relationship, they’re not shy about showing their affection for each other.

These two Leos are a testament to love's ability to transcend time. Does astrology have anything to do with their bond?

Keep in mind that each couple’s relationship is unique and influenced by the stars uniquely, and there is no one singular way to be compatible.

But in my opinion as a professional astrology, this couple has a long-term astrological compatibility, which may explain their reunion and marriage.

J. Lo and Ben Affleck are both Leos

The most obvious similarity between Lopez and Affleck's charts is their twin sun sign: They're both Leos. Lopez was born on July 24, 1969 in the Bronx, New York. Ben Affleck was born on Aug. 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California.

When two Leos come together, their shared traits of loyalty, tenderness, and generosity can create a warm and affectionate bond. This bond can be private, a hearth keeping them both warm — but it can also burn bright, for all to see. After all, Leos, the showmen of the zodiac, like to show off. Their pride in one another is always evident, as evidenced by Affleck and Lopez's frequent PDA.

They also share the same moon sign

The couple shares a strong emotional bond due to their moon signs being in Scorpio. Within astrology, the moon governs our feelings and how we express our deepest emotions. When two people share a moon sign, it's as if they just get each other, including the parts that are hardest to express.

With Scorpio’s influence, both of their emotional landscapes are intense and passionate. Scorpio moons want to cultivate meaningful relationships with other people that are the opposite of shallow. They are devoted to each other and will always support one another, no matter what.

Connections between Venus and Saturn

Lopez's Venus, the planet of love and creativity, is positioned in the air sign Gemini, indicting that people who partner with her can expect a loving, chatty nature.

Affleck's Saturn, the planet of commitment, bonds with her Venus in Gemini, making his connection with Lopez long-lasting and stable.

Astrologers often say that Saturn is the glue that binds two charts together, which is why it is an important factor in astrological compatibility. This indicates a long-lasting partnership.

Their Mars signs have an intense connection

Jen’s Mars, the planet of aggression, is in the sun sign Sagittarius, and Ben’s Mars is in Virgo, resulting in an astrological aspect known as a square, which generates intense energy. This planetary aspect is known to represent action and sensual desires.

As a result, the couple experiences high levels of passion, but are willing to work out their differences. The strong energy motivates them to work together and talk things through. Their affection for each other is off the charts, and they find each other extremely interesting and attractive. They admire each other’s drive and desire to bring creativity to life.

Jen’s Mars in Sagittarius and Ben’s Neptune in Sagittarius connect on another level, as Mars signifies action while Neptune represents dreams. That means together, one can attach an engine to the other's dreams.

In short: Together, they can make things happen. They have faith in each other and are each other’s strongest supporters, always rooting for each other’s success.