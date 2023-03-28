Ben Affleck and J. Lo are so in love on the red carpet of his new movie

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still in the honeymoon phase.

The couple snuggled up to each other during their red carpet appearance on March 27 for the "Deep Water" actor's premiere of "Air," which is a film he directs, produces and stars in about how Nike landed Michael Jordan as a client and turned his name into arguably the biggest sports brand.

On the carpet, they were seen kissing and holding on to each other. The 53-year-old "Marry Me" star wore a floor-length, high-waisted lime green skirt paired with a long-sleeve, shimmery turtleneck. The 50-year-old director wore a double-breasted navy blue jacket with matching pants and a tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Air." JC Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"The Way Back" actor told "Entertainment Tonight" his wife was an unofficial consultant on the movie and helped him connect fashion to culture.

“She’s brilliant,” he gushed, “and (she) helps me in every conceivable way.”

“She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance,” he explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that came out earlier this month.

The happy couple. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The couple married last July in Las Vegas and followed it up with a second, more elaborate ceremony in August. Known as “Bennifer,” the duo previously dated in the early 2000s and were first engaged in 2002 but called off their engagement in 2004 due to the media frenzy surrounding their relationship. They rekindled their love in 2021, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In the movie, Affleck plays Nike's founder, Phil Knight, and stars alongside his longtime friend Matt Damon, who also serves as a producer on "Air" and plays shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro. Affleck and Damon grew up together and even shared a bank account as teenagers. The two are especially known for their work together in the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting" with Robin Williams.

The movie hits theaters April 5. Ashley Landis / AP

The cast is rounded out with Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, playing Michael Jordan's parents and Damian Delano Young playing the basketball star. Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Jason Bateman also star in the film.

"Air" opens in theaters April 5.