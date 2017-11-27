We found the best Cyber Monday deals so you don't have to

share tweet pin email

Thanks to Cyber Monday, it's possible to cram a year's worth of retail therapy into 24 hours. But since there are more deals than minutes in a day, you'll need to invest your time wisely.

To help, here are a few Cyber Monday deals TODAY is looking forward to the most. And don't forget to check out our separate Cyber Monday guides for all things Amazon and Nordstrom!

(We also were able to dig up some deals on Saturday and Sunday at stores like Nordstrom Rack, Zazzle, Dermstore and Houzz that are still going strong!)

Parachute

Originally known for their plush duvet covers, Parachute has extended it's inventory to include baby clothes, home decor and more! On Cyber Monday, take 20 percent off site wide (excluding gift cards). Enter code SALE17 at checkout.

Our pick: Percale Fitted Sheet, $48-$72 (was $60-$90), Parachute Home

ParachuteHome.com

Our pick: Waffle Towels, $23-$39 (was $29-$49), Parachute Home

Parachute Home

Clarisonic

Clarisonic devices are a must-have for any beauty lover. Save more than 30 percent on stocking stuffers and gift sets including Clarisonic's award-winning brushes.

Our pick: Mia 1 Skin Perfecting Starter Holiday Gift Set, $88 (was $129), Clarisonic

Amazon

Our pick: Glow-Getter Holiday Stocking Stuffer 2-Pack, $33 (was $49), Clarisonic

Amazon

Wayfair

Wayfair is having an up to 80 percent off blowout sale for Cyber Monday. Right now you can get barstools starting at $39, down comforters starting at $20 and more!

Our pick: Wayfair Sleep 12" Memory Foam Mattress - Top Rated, $149 (normally $450), Wayfair

Our pick: 7.5' Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights, $93 (normally $180), Wayfair

If you are in the mood to decorate, Wayfair is also offering a deal on Christmas ornaments. You can get 5 ornaments for $25 right now!

Boohoo

Right now, Boohoo is having a 60 percent off everything sale for Cyber Monday. Hurry because supplies won't last long for this one!

Our pick: Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal sweater, $14 (normally $34), Boohoo

Our pick: Girls PU Star Jacket, $23 (normally $58), Boohoo

Huckberry

Enjoy free shipping on everything! Also, save up to 55 percent on dozens of brands geared toward men who care about form just as much as function.

Our pick: Navy Seal Aluminum Wallet, $57 (normally $72), Huckberry

Our pick: Topo Designs Collection, 25 percent off, Huckberry

Huckberry

Our pick: Timex Horween Leather Weekender, $70 (normally $98), Huckberry

H&M

It's already one of the most affordable retailers out there. But this Cyber Monday, take 30 percent off everything at H&M.com!

Our pick: Knit Sweater, $5 (was $20), H&M

H&M

Our pick: Ruffled Wrapover Blouse, $7 (was $25), H&M

H&M

Teleflora

Exclusively for TODAY readers, save 25 percent on any bouquet with code TFTODAY25.

Our pick: Hugs and Kisses Bouquet with Roses, $26 (was $35), Teleflora

Teleflora

Our pick: Zen Artistry, $38 (was $50), Teleflora

Teleflora

Love Justly

Love Justly is like a Zulily for ethical fashion. Save an additional 30 percent off prices that are already around 50 percent off retail prices. Use coupon code CYBER MONDAY.

Our pick: Birds in Flight Shift Dress, $61 (was $156), Love Justly

Our pick: Double Cascade Necklace, $13 (was $47), Love Justly

Love Justly

Polar

If you're still trying to burn off the bird, you'll want Polar's Cyber Monday offering!

Polar A370 Fitness Tracker, $130 (was $180), Polar

POLAR

Saks OFF 5TH

On Cyber Monday, shop SaksOFF5TH.com for an extra 50 percent off select apparel and accessories and an extra 60 percent off cold weather gear. Also, SaksOFF5TH.com is offering free shipping on all orders.

Our pick: Calvin Klein Three-Piece Waffle Knitted Gift Set, $36 (was $88), Saks OFF 5TH

Saks OFF 5TH

Gilt

Cyber Monday will feature Gilt.com’s best brands at up to 70 percent off, including Vince, Trina Turk and Karl Lagerfeld. Gilt.com will also offer free shipping all day!

Our pick: Kate Spade New York Embellished A-Line Dress, $142 (was $498), Gilt

Gilt

Our pick: Vince Small Leather Crossbody Bag, $99 (was $345), Gilt

Gilt

Tea Collection

Take 30 percent off the entire website and don't worry about shipping. It's free!

Our pick: Fair Isle Zip Hoodie, $49 (was $70), Tea Collection

Tea Collection

Our pick: Dunrobin Velvet Dress, $56 (was $80), Tea Collection

Tea Collection

For more Cyber Monday deals you may have missed, check out other deals we were able to dig up on Saturday and Sunday - most of these are still going strong!