We found the best Cyber Monday deals so you don't have to

Thanks to Cyber Monday, it's possible to cram a year's worth of retail therapy into 24 hours. But since there are more deals than minutes in a day, you'll need to invest your time wisely.
To help, here are a few Cyber Monday deals TODAY is looking forward to the most. And don't forget to check out our separate Cyber Monday guides for all things Amazon and Nordstrom!
(We also were able to dig up some deals on Saturday and Sunday at stores like Nordstrom Rack, Zazzle, Dermstore and Houzz that are still going strong!)
Parachute
Originally known for their plush duvet covers, Parachute has extended it's inventory to include baby clothes, home decor and more! On Cyber Monday, take 20 percent off site wide (excluding gift cards). Enter code SALE17 at checkout.
Our pick: Percale Fitted Sheet, $48-$72 (was $60-$90), Parachute Home
Our pick: Waffle Towels, $23-$39 (was $29-$49), Parachute Home
Clarisonic
Clarisonic devices are a must-have for any beauty lover. Save more than 30 percent on stocking stuffers and gift sets including Clarisonic's award-winning brushes.
Our pick: Mia 1 Skin Perfecting Starter Holiday Gift Set, $88 (was $129), Clarisonic
Our pick: Glow-Getter Holiday Stocking Stuffer 2-Pack, $33 (was $49), Clarisonic
Wayfair
Wayfair is having an up to 80 percent off blowout sale for Cyber Monday. Right now you can get barstools starting at $39, down comforters starting at $20 and more!
Our pick: Wayfair Sleep 12" Memory Foam Mattress - Top Rated, $149 (normally $450), Wayfair
Our pick: 7.5' Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights, $93 (normally $180), Wayfair
If you are in the mood to decorate, Wayfair is also offering a deal on Christmas ornaments. You can get 5 ornaments for $25 right now!
Boohoo
Right now, Boohoo is having a 60 percent off everything sale for Cyber Monday. Hurry because supplies won't last long for this one!
Our pick: Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal sweater, $14 (normally $34), Boohoo
Our pick: Girls PU Star Jacket, $23 (normally $58), Boohoo
Huckberry
Enjoy free shipping on everything! Also, save up to 55 percent on dozens of brands geared toward men who care about form just as much as function.
Our pick: Navy Seal Aluminum Wallet, $57 (normally $72), Huckberry
Our pick: Topo Designs Collection, 25 percent off, Huckberry
Our pick: Timex Horween Leather Weekender, $70 (normally $98), Huckberry
H&M
It's already one of the most affordable retailers out there. But this Cyber Monday, take 30 percent off everything at H&M.com!
Our pick: Knit Sweater, $5 (was $20), H&M
Our pick: Ruffled Wrapover Blouse, $7 (was $25), H&M
Teleflora
Exclusively for TODAY readers, save 25 percent on any bouquet with code TFTODAY25.
Our pick: Hugs and Kisses Bouquet with Roses, $26 (was $35), Teleflora
Our pick: Zen Artistry, $38 (was $50), Teleflora
Love Justly
Love Justly is like a Zulily for ethical fashion. Save an additional 30 percent off prices that are already around 50 percent off retail prices. Use coupon code CYBER MONDAY.
Our pick: Birds in Flight Shift Dress, $61 (was $156), Love Justly
Our pick: Double Cascade Necklace, $13 (was $47), Love Justly
Polar
If you're still trying to burn off the bird, you'll want Polar's Cyber Monday offering!
Polar A370 Fitness Tracker, $130 (was $180), Polar
Saks OFF 5TH
On Cyber Monday, shop SaksOFF5TH.com for an extra 50 percent off select apparel and accessories and an extra 60 percent off cold weather gear. Also, SaksOFF5TH.com is offering free shipping on all orders.
Our pick: Calvin Klein Three-Piece Waffle Knitted Gift Set, $36 (was $88), Saks OFF 5TH
Gilt
Cyber Monday will feature Gilt.com’s best brands at up to 70 percent off, including Vince, Trina Turk and Karl Lagerfeld. Gilt.com will also offer free shipping all day!
Our pick: Kate Spade New York Embellished A-Line Dress, $142 (was $498), Gilt
Our pick: Vince Small Leather Crossbody Bag, $99 (was $345), Gilt
Tea Collection
Take 30 percent off the entire website and don't worry about shipping. It's free!
Our pick: Fair Isle Zip Hoodie, $49 (was $70), Tea Collection
Our pick: Dunrobin Velvet Dress, $56 (was $80), Tea Collection
