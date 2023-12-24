Is McDonalds open on Christmas? Details on restaurant hours

It's officially Christmas. Whether you’re packing your bags for well-deserved Christmas getaway or going to grandma's house for dinner with the family, you might a quick pick-me-up from McDonald's to hold you over until the main event.

After all, you can't wait all day to satisfy that grumbling in your belly, especially if you've been on-the-go trying to wrap up last-minute holiday details like wrapping presents, sending out Christmas cards or baking cookies for Santa.

Much like the old Christmas song goes, "It's the most wonderful time of the year." But, that said, it's also one of the busiest, which means you probably don't have tons of extra time to look up which restaurants are open on Christmas Day.

Thankfully, there's no need, because we've already done all the heavy lifting. If you're curious to know if McDonald's is open on Christmas this year, not to worry, we've got all the details on Mickey D's holiday hours.

So, regardless if you're running around taking care of errands and are craving a cheeseburger or just need your daily Egg McMuffin fix, here's everything you need to know.

Is McDonald’s open on Christmas 2023?

Hoping to see the golden arches lit up like a Christmas tree this year? Or prefer to let someone else to do the cooking?

You’re in luck. According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, “Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm."

So, there you go. Yes, a majority of McDonald's will be open on Christmas. That said, there's certainly a chance that various locations might be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday, which makes the case for checking ahead of time. Just to be sure.

To make it easy, we've got a store locator, where you'll find all the details you need, right here.

Is McDonald’s open on Christmas Eve?

Much like Christmas Day, many McDonald’s stores will be open on Christmas Eve to welcome diners and roadtrippers.

However, some may close early in observance of the holiday which falls on Sunday, Dec. 24 this year. And much like Christmas Day, you're best bet is to check with your local McDonald’s store for specific times and hours before heading over.

What are McDonald’s New Year’s hours?

New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday, Dec. 31 this year.

Whether you’re out and about ringing in the New Year, staying in to watch the ball drop or skipping the celebration all together (perfectly acceptable), like all other holidays, many McDonald’s stores will be open for business.

The same goes for New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1).

Of course, it goes without saying that not all locations will be open and hours among stores may vary.

To avoid being disappointed when you show up for a Happy Meal (or a decidedly Unhappy Meal in the event doors are closed), check local restaurant hours before you go.