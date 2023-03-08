Like the old saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

But, if we're being honest here, breakfast is also the most challenging, too, given that it's hard enough just to wake up in time for work, school or anything else, let alone squeeze in a meal on top of it all.

That's what makes McDonald's breakfast so darn appealing because once you're out the door, all you need to do to quiet the grumbling in your belly is make a quick a pit stop at Mickey D's and — voila! — mission accomplished.

Even if you aren't on the go and simply enjoy starting the your day off with one of the tempting offerings on its breakfast menu (McGriddles, we see you), you might be wondering what time McDonald's starts serving breakfast.

Well, you're in luck because we've got answers, along with the latest on what you'll find on the restaurant's morning menu.

Better yet, we'll give you the lowdown on what time McDonald's stops serving breakfast because, yep, we're sorry to say, All Day Breakfast is still not back, no matter how much you wish it were.

And, as an added bonus, we've got a full rundown of the fast-food giant's breakfast menu to ensure you're fully prepared well in advance.

So, if you've got a craving — and we know you do — read on to guarantee you'll be at McDonald's in time to get eggsactly what you need to start your day off on the right foot.

What time does McDonald's start serving breakfast?

Calling all early birds: This is for you. McDonald's starts serving breakfast as soon as its restaurants open for business in the morning.

"Local breakfast menus and hours may vary by restaurant, which Co-Ops and franchisees decide at their discretion," a McDonald's spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Essentially, check with your local McDonald's before leaving the house because hours can vary among restaurants.

That said, many McDonald's stores open at 5 a.m. and that's when breakfast begins.

Of course, you can purchase any of McDonald's coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and macchiatos (where available), all day long along with other breakfast-adjacent items like muffins, cinnamon rolls and fritters from the McCafé Bakery.

What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?

If you long for the days when McDonald's served breakfast all day long, we're right there with you.

Back in September of 2015, McDonald’s announced it would serve it’s breakfast menu outside of traditional hours, and for a few blissful years, Egg McMuffins and hotcakes were available anytime you had a hankering.

Unfortunately, it all came to end in 2020 during the pandemic. While we can always dream, for now, you can only get breakfast in the morning.

As far as how long breakfast services lasts, according to the McDonald's spokesperson, customers "can often get (their) favorite breakfast item from the time (their) local restaurant opens until 10:30 or 11:00 AM local time."

And much like opening times, your local McDonald's may have different hours, so it's worth your while to double check with your local restaurant or on the McDonald's app to guarantee those golden arches will be lit up and awaiting your arrival.

McDonald's breakfast menu

Whether you're a frequent flyer at Mickey D's or haven't been in a minutes and are curious to know what your options are, read on for a line up of McDonalds' current breakfast items.