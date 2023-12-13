IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Toys, tech, foodie finds and so many more unique gifts for everyone on your list

  • Now Playing

    Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:54
  • UP NEXT

    Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Extended cut: Maria Shriver and her daughters have a candid conversation about women’s health

    12:18

  • Extended Cut: Blake Shelton on leaving 'The Voice', 'Barmageddon' and Ole Red Las Vegas

    11:55

  • How to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:51

  • Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home

    49:51

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

    03:59

  • Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

    07:02

  • Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

    06:20

  • Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

    24:06

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo

    07:00

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season

    12:29

  • Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style

    25:13

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites

    25:03

  • Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Extended cut: Eagles’ Jason Kelce and wife Kylie on life in the NFL and documentary “Kelce”

    12:28

  • Extended cut: “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reflects on the success of his hit show

    12:29

  • Meet the woman increasing diversity in dentistry: “The sky is the limit for any little girl of color who looks like me.”

    04:10

Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

24:54

On this episode, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen breaks down the latest travel hacks and what you need to know to protect yourself against flight delays and cancellations. And if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, find out Consumer Reports’ top picks for 2023.Dec. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:54
  • UP NEXT

    Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Extended cut: Maria Shriver and her daughters have a candid conversation about women’s health

    12:18

  • Extended Cut: Blake Shelton on leaving 'The Voice', 'Barmageddon' and Ole Red Las Vegas

    11:55

  • How to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:51

  • Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home

    49:51

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

    03:59

  • Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

    07:02

  • Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

    06:20

  • Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

    24:06

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo

    07:00

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season

    12:29

  • Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style

    25:13

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites

    25:03

  • Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Extended cut: Eagles’ Jason Kelce and wife Kylie on life in the NFL and documentary “Kelce”

    12:28

  • Extended cut: “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reflects on the success of his hit show

    12:29

  • Meet the woman increasing diversity in dentistry: “The sky is the limit for any little girl of color who looks like me.”

    04:10

Biden voices support for Ukraine as Congress clashes over aid

House set to vote to formalize GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden

Fed prepares its final interest rate decision of 2023

200 nations agree to move off fossil fuels in historic pact

‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii

Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies

College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack

Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor, dies at 61

See how Santa J. Claus is spreading Christmas cheer on TikTok

Zach Braff talks ‘A Good Person,’ Florence Pugh, 'Scrubs' reboot

Winter skincare myths debunked!

Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Craig Robinson reflects on death of Andre Braugher: 'What a loss'

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

How to glam up your makeup for holiday parties

Dermot Mulroney talks new rom-com, ‘Anyone but You’

Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

See how Santa J. Claus is spreading Christmas cheer on TikTok

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Zach Braff talks ‘A Good Person,’ Florence Pugh, 'Scrubs' reboot

Hoda & Jenna share their opinions on debated holiday topics

Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them

How to add custom touches to your home on a budget

Glen Powell reveals the trust test Sydney Sweeney uses on set

Is Selena Gomez in a relationship with Benny Blanco?

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

From beauty to tech, last-minute gifts for everyone on your list

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!