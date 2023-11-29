McDonald’s brings back adult Happy Meals featuring new toys

If you’ve spent the last several decades missing your “McNugget Buddies” toys from childhood or simply want to add to your collection, McDonald's has some news that’ll make your day a little happier.

After the success of its adult Happy Meals last year, the fast-food chain is releasing a new limited-edition meal for big kids, and each one comes with a very special toy: a modern take on the beloved McNugget Buddies toys that ’80s and ’90s kids cherished.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting release.

The Kerwin Frost Box is available on Dec. 11

Creative director and DJ Kerwin Frost. McDonald's

Last year, McDonald’s teamed up with fashion and product line Cactus Plant Flea Market to create the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which everyone lovingly referred to as “adult Happy Meals.” Each box came with one of four collectible figurines of beloved McDonald’s characters. They caused mayhem in the drive-thru, according to McDonald’s workers, and quickly sold out. Shortly thereafter, resellers listed them for upwards of $300,000 on eBay.

This time around, the chain is working with Kerwin Frost, a creative director and DJ known for his epic street style. The Kerwin Frost Box will be available at participating McDonald’s locations in the U.S. and other select markets across the globe starting Dec. 11, while supplies last.

What’s inside the box?

When you’re ordering the Kerwin Frost Box, you can choose from a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac. The box also comes with fries, a soft drink and a McNugget Buddy toy.

Which toys are available?

According to a press release, there are six “reimagined McNugget Buddies” that come with mix-and-match outfits. Each toy is inspired by Kerwin’s childhood and lives in Frost Way, “where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are.”

The new McNugget Buddies in Frost Way. McDonald's

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Kerwin said in a press release. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies — each one representing different aspects of self-expression — it’s unreal, a dream come true.”

Here’s a full list of all of the McNugget Buddy collectibles:

Kerwin Frost

Kerwin Frost McDonald's

Inspired by Frost himself, Kerwin Frost is the mayor of Frost Way. He’s described as “a true champion of the citizens and encourages them to be themselves.” He enjoys “adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.”

Uptown Moe

Uptown Moe McDonald's

Otherwise known as the “Neighborhood Hero,” Uptown Moe is described as a “no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy” who everyone “knows and loves.” He’s also known for giving “the best motivational speeches on a whim.”

Waffutu

Waffutu McDonald's

Waffutu is described as the “Curious Optimist” who “was raised by the whole neighborhood in Frost Way.” Waffutu is known for spreading “positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.”

BRRRICK

BRRRICK McDonald's

BRRRICK is the “Cool Guy” of the group and the “most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music.” He’s described as “lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.”

Darla

Darla McDonald's

Described as “The Dreamer” of the group, Darla is a “soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer” pursuing her dream of “becoming a superstar as the lead singer of ‘The Frostettos.’” This cool chick also runs her local McDonald’s in Frost Way and is the employee of the month every month.

Don Bernice

Don Bernice McDonald's

Don Bernice’s alter ego is the “Wise Stylist” and she’s described as “an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way.” She’s also known for “offering stern advice and words of wisdom.”

There’s also new McNugget merchandise

Frost is selling themed merchandise featuring the McNugget Buddies on his website starting Dec. 11 while supplies last to celebrate the launch of the new meal. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Harlem Arts Alliance.