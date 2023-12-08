Joy Bauer shares 4 fun and festive holiday recipes to make with the kids

Whether you’re decorating a Christmas tree, spinning dreidels or frolicking in the snow, holiday fare is a must this time of year. The following recipes are easy to prep and embody the beauty and magic of the season, so you can savor the flavor in every scrumptious bite. On my menu: a decorative hummus wreath to warmly welcome your guests, a fresh and savory caprese candy cane, a bejeweled twist on chocolate Hanukkah gelt and jolly banana snowmen complete with chocolate-chip eyes and raspberry hats. Wishing everyone a joyous holiday season!

Joy Bauer

This festive hummus wreath is perfect for the holidays. It’s a breeze to put together: Simply choose your favorite hummus (homemade or store-bought) and spread it out in a circle on a platter, sprinkle on a generous amount of chopped herbs (anything goes, including parsley, cilantro, chives, thyme, rosemary, scallions and more), strategically place ornamental cherry tomatoes around the top and add crumbly feta cheese all over. Then, surround your masterpiece with delicious dippers and dig in. It makes a great holiday app — whether you’re hosting or presenting it as a gift for a host!

Joy Bauer

Ho-ho-how fun is this appetizer? It’s perfect to feed and impress a hungry holiday crowd. It’s the simple — and beloved — Italian combo of creamy mozzarella, juicy tomato and aromatic basil laid out in a festive candy cane design. Holly, jolly and delish!

Joy Bauer

This is my joyful take on Hanukkah gelt. Gelt, which translates to “money” in Yiddish, traditionally refers to chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil, enjoyed during dreidel games and alongside crispy latkes. This twist skips the gold foil and transforms each chocolate coin into a work of art, embellished with ruby-red pomegranate seeds (aka arils) and green-hued pistachio gems. These bite-sized treats are fun, festive, and, most importantly, entirely edible — a perfect addition to your holiday celebration.

Banana Snowmen

Joy Bauer

This adorable snack is inspired by Frosty the Snowman, and I am totally bananas for it. It’s super fun in a winter wonderland sort of way — and a cinch to make. Cue the kids because this is the perfect snowy day snack-tivity. Made with banana slices for the body and adorned with chocolate and raspberry accessories, they’re creamy, delicious and filled with nutrition. Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

Ingredients

1 large banana

3 skewers

3 raspberries

15 mini chocolate chips

1 small carrot

Preparation

Slice the banana into 9 rounds of even thickness. Carefully slide 3 slices on each wooden skewer, then slide on the raspberry hats.

Lay the snowmen down flat, and place 3 chocolate chip buttons and 2 chocolate chip eyes on each one. To make the carrot nose, cut the carrot into small, thin triangular slices and attach.