CosMc’s: McDonald’s finally reveals menu, details about spinoff restaurant

Some government officials believe that aliens — or “nonhuman biologics” — are real, but of course, McDonald’s knew that already.

On Dec. 6, McDonald’s officially announced that its universe is expanding with CosMc’s, a new, small-format, beverage- and breakfast-focused restaurant concept. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinsk announced the news of the spinoff restaurant chain during its investor day.

CosMc’s is here! Courtesy McDonald's

The first location, opening in December, is located in Bolingbrook, Illinois and is part of a limited test run. The flagship location will later be joined by a handful of additional outposts, all planned in the coming year.

CosMc’s is based on McDonald’s beloved, extraterrestrial mascot from the ’80s and ’90s. Cosmc is known for its zippy personality, which makes the menu, which features energy-boosting beverages and unique treats, perfectly fitting.

CosMc’s menu

CosMc’s has a pretty extensive menu, featuring more than 10 new beverages never before seen on a McDonald’s menu. There are also two new sandwiches, plus a selection of McDonald’s favorites for customers to enjoy.

CosMc’s partial drink menu. Courtesy McDonald's

McDonald’s says CosMc’s menu is “rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts.”

What this means is a broad range of drinks, from lemonades and coffees to energy-boosting beverages like Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew. Patrons can customize their drinks by adding fruity boba, flavor syrups, energy shots and more.

CosMc’s partial food menu. Courtesy McDonald's

As far as food goes, Cosmc’s Spicy Queso Sandwich and Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich are its sandwich options, but there are many more sweet and savory snacks to pick and choose from.

On the savory side, Cosmc’s offers Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites, and on the sweet side, it’s got a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownie and more.

And yes, you can expect to find a few McDonald’s classics on the menu — but no combo meals.

Here’s the full menu: