Walmart just announced the details of its Black Friday sale — what to know

It seems like Black Friday sales kicked off earlier than ever this year — and if you haven't been keeping an eye out, you may have already missed some of them. Target held its Deal Days event at the beginning of October, and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicked off just a few days later. Now, Walmart joins the list of retailers letting shoppers in on Black Friday savings way ahead of time.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2022

Walmart's Black Friday sale, known as its Deals for Days event, will kick off on Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members (other shoppers can access the deals starting at 7 p.m. EDT that day) and continue all the way through Cyber Monday (which falls on Nov. 28). The brand said new deals will drop every Monday throughout the month, so you can expect a fresh round of savings on Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and on the final day of the event, Nov. 28.

"It's a little bit of a change based on what we know from our customers," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie Wednesday morning. "They've been shopping earlier and earlier every year — and particularly the last couple of years — we see a lot of people buying sooner than they would've in years past, so we moved the events up to be ready for them," Furner said.

According to Walmart, this year's event will include discounts on tech, toys, fashion and more from top brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO. Worried about missing out on the best deals? The retailer says it has spent months preparing enough inventory to last throughout the duration of the event, but you may want to sign up for Walmart+ and set calendar reminders so you can get first dibs on some of the best ones.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

Since Walmart+ members will get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals, you may want to sign up for a membership at the end of October before the deals roll out — Walmart offers a free 30-day trial to new Walmart+ members.

Not only will you gain early access to the Deals for Days discounts, but you'll also receive free shipping with no order minimum, free delivery options from Walmart stores, savings at select gas stations across the country, the opportunity to earn rewards on purchases and a Paramount+ subscription.

Best Walmart early Black Friday deals 2022

While you'll have to wait until Nov. 7 to start shopping Walmart's official Black Friday deals, we rounded up some steep discounts — including rare markdowns on everything from a bestselling Samsung tablet to Apple AirPods — that you can save on right now.

You can save $50 on this bestselling tablet right now, thanks to a Rollback deal. It features a compact screen and slim design that the brand says makes it easy to take with you on the go, the brand says.

This popular robotic vacuum is at a deal for 48% off, which translates to over $250 in savings. Since it is a self-emptying device, it can hold weeks of dirt and debris before you'll need to empty it yourself, according to the brand.

This popular pick boasts a 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR-enhanced display and RokuTV, so you can stream your favorite shows and movies in high definition. Since it is on Rollback, you can save $40 on the flat screen.

Dutch ovens make for a great gift for any cooking enthusiast. You can save $10 on this top-rated model from Lodge and impress the home chef in your life.

Ready to grab a pair of Apple's bestselling AirPods? You don't have to spend more than $100 on this pair, since they're on sale for 27% off.

You can snag a 45% discount on this single-serve coffee maker ahead of Black Friday. Thanks to its slim design, it's a useful pick for kitchens that might be short on counter space.

Gifting to a little one with a big imagination? You can score some savings on this bestselling dollhouse, which comes with a collectible figure, furniture for each room, accessories and more.

This bestseller can introduce kids to STEM concepts while also allowing them to have fun. From the musical light show to the spinning Ferris wheel, they can engage in action-packed thrills by designing their own courses.

Need a new computer for work? Just want to leisurely surf the web? According to the brand, this laptop is perfect for both of those needs. It's an entry level laptop that is perfect for completing everyday tasks.

The Apple Watch SE boasts some of the same popular features as other watches in Apple's lineup, including fall detection and the ability to make and receive calls, right from your wrist. You can save $50 on this model if you shop it ahead of Black Friday.

Want to upgrade to an electric toothbrush without having to splurge? You can snag Oral-B's Pro 100 for $40 right now.

A 60% discount means you can add this bestseller from Nerf to your cart for just $10. The camo-styled gun can shoot two darts at once, which makes each battle even more exciting.

Don't miss your chance to snag this puffer jacket before the temperatures really start to drop! It's on deal for 64% off right now in seven different colors.

We think this bundle makes for the perfect gift for any teenager in your life. It includes the Instax camera and a pack of film to capture memories with.

Who can resist a good fashion deal? We're loving the sleek look of this faux leather dress, which feels perfect for fall.