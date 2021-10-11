Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While normally you might wait until Black Friday to check all the big-ticket items off your gift list, this year experts are advising holiday shoppers to start early to avoid potential delays and shortages.

Thankfully, Target is making is it easier to get a head start and still stay under budget. On Sunday, the retailer kicked off its first savings event of the season, Target Deal Days, a massive three-day sale featuring thousands of deals across all major categories. It includes discounts of up to 50% on furniture, Apple products, air fryers, toys, beauty essentials and so much more.

Target is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee. So if you see that the Target price has dropped below what you paid, you can request a price adjustment on your purchase any time before Dec. 24.

Here, 20 deals to shop before the sale ends on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Target kitchen and home deals

Upgrade your cookware collection with this colorful set of non-stick pans. It includes 7-, 9.5- and 11-inch frypans, which all feature a ceramic nonstick coating that's free from PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium. They're even dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Brew the perfect cup of coffee in minutes with this Single-Serve Keurig. It takes up less than 5 inches of countertop space, so it's a great option for anyone with a small kitchen.

If you have yet to join the air fryer club, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a single-basket air fryer from PowerXL. It has an easy-to-use digital panel that can be used to control the timer and temperature.

Baking season is almost here! And with this stand mixer in your arsenal, you'll be able to easily whip up large batches of cookies and breads to gift to friends. It's currently 35% off, but two of the colors are already sold out, so you'll want to add it to your cart while you still can.

Hate vacuuming? Make the switch to a robot vacuum, which will do all the hard work for you. This one from iRobot can run for up to 90 minutes and has advanced sensors that help it navigate around and under all your furniture.

You can also get 20% off this cordless vacuum from Eufy. It has LED lights in the brush head, which will make it easier to see dirty spots. Plus, it comes with multiple tools and heads that can be used to clean those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices.

You'll love cozying up on the couch or in bed with this oversized throw. It comes in four colors like pink, blue and yellow, all of which are included in the sale.

You can still enjoy your outdoor space on chilly fall nights when you have this fire pit in your backyard. The sturdy pit has a grate on the bottom where you can store excess wood. It also comes with a poker and a spark screen.

Target tech deals

When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple's AirPods are a top choice. And during the Target sale, you can score the original model for nearly 30% off. The earbuds boast a universal fit and can be connected to almost any Apple device.

Prefer the comfort of cushioned over-ear headphones? You can save $70 on this model from Beats. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and have a built-in microphone that can be used to take calls and control music with voice commands.

Stream shows and movies in ultra-high definition with this smart TV from LG. It's compatible with most smart home devices so you can change the channel or adjust the volume by saying "Hey Google," or "Hey Alexa."

Target toy deals

L.O.L Suprise! dolls are all the rage, and right now, you can get the Dance Dance Dance Miss Royale Fashion Doll for 30% off. The pack comes with 15 surprises for them to unbox, including a black light that they can use to reveal additional fun elements.

Little "Star Wars" fans will love unwrapping this plush The Child toy this holiday season. It won a Toy of the Year award for 2021 and is the perfect pick for kids ages 5 and up.

They can collect and make a home for bugs that they find in the backyard with this terrarium set. It includes a scooper and tweezers for collecting and two play critters that they can pretend to take care of when there are no insects to be found.

Target fashion and beauty deals

During the event, Target is discounting fleece and other fashion essentials by 20%. So you can score these super comfy joggers for just $16. They come in 11 cute colors. Some are already sold out so if you're eyeing a pair, you'll want to act fast!

For the same price, you can also grab this quarter-zip sweatshirt, which comes in similar colors to match the joggers. You can also wear it with jeans or leggings to stay cozy on chilly days.

Whether you're going to work or out to dinner, these stylish loafers are a great pick. They'll pair well with almost anything in your closet and they even feature a padded heel collar for extra comfort.

You can detangle, de-frizz, style and dry hair all with this one affordable tool. Ideal for short to medium hair, it uses tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to flatten the hair cuticle, boosting shine and making your strands more manageable.

Say goodbye to wasteful single-use flossers. This reusable pick is a Shop TODAY-loved option that will help make your oral care routine more sustainable. The stylish flosser comes with a dispenser that you can use to reload the pick before every use.

Alternatively, if you've been wanting to try out a water flosser, you can get this option for 20% off during the sale. Thanks to the small, portable design, it's easy to take with you when traveling. Plus, it's waterproof so you can even use it in the shower.

