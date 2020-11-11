Singles Day deals are the perfect excuse to treat yourself — here's how

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While Black Friday is typically the biggest shopping event of the holiday season, plenty of retailers are making way for another big one-day shopping event: Singles Day. The (typically) 24-hour event is one of the biggest shopping holidays in China, a day dedicated to celebrating being single and treating yourself. It falls on the "loneliest" day of the year, Nov. 11 (11/11).

What is Singles Day?

"Singles Day started in 2009 as a holiday focused on fashion, but it's grown to encompass much more than that," Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com told Shop TODAY. "However, America seems to still be playing catch-up, and as such as we see more apparel brands celebrating the holiday than anything else."

As today is known as Veteran's Day in the United States, Singles Day hasn't quite caught on just yet, whereas in countries like China, it is a much-hyped event. In fact, it is so highly anticipated that it is more than just a single-day sale.

"Singles Day is a misnomer; it has become a multi-day, multi-media shopping event," Suzanne Tager, a retail expert at Bain & Company told Shop TODAY. "People typically shop for a wide range of goods — and a lot of them."

While chocolate and flowers might be an expected purchase for many on this shopping holiday, Tager also says that you can expect to find deals on trend with many of the items shoppers have been shopping for while spending more time at home. With that in mind, today might be the perfect day to add some new moisturizers into your skin care lineup or stock up on seasonal essentials.

What to buy on Singles Day

Ramhold says U.S. shoppers should expect to mostly see markdowns on all things clothing, shoes and accessories.

"Keep an eye out for retailers to offer 50% to 70% off in many cases, and for a select few to take an extra 11% off as a nod to the holiday," Ramhold said. "Thankfully because of its timing, this might be a good time to stock up on fall weather clothing."

If you're looking for an excuse to splurge on yourself in the midst of the holiday shopping madness or simply want to use Singles Day to capitalize on even more savings ahead of Black Friday, we rounded up the best Singles Day sales that you can shop today.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Singles Day skin care deals

Singles Day deals at Skinstore means 25% off select items when you use the code SINGLES at checkout. You can save on everything from serums and moisturizers to face tools.

The more you spend, the more you save at Lancôme on Singles Day. When you use the code SINGLESDAY at checkout, you can take 20% off of a $75 purchase or more, 25% off of $100 or more and 30% off of $150 or more.

Treat yourself to self-care today! Take advantage of saving $25 on orders of $75 or more at Farmacy Beauty today when you use the code SINGLESDAY at checkout.

If luxury beauty is on your shopping list, you can save 22% off sitewide at StriVectin this Singles Day by using the code YOU22.

Score 25% off men's skin care and self-care essentials at Lumin this Singles Day by using the code SINGLESDAY2020 at checkout.

HSN is offering some eye-catching deals on top-rated beauty products including favorites from Jimmy Choo and BeautyBlender.

Singles Day makeup and beauty deals

In celebration of Singles Day, BareMinerals is offering shoppers 20% off of everything, both online and in-stores. To take advantage of this rare sale, be sure to use the code SINGLES20 at checkout.

Take 30% off sitewide at Shu Uemura on Singles Day when you use the code SHUSINGLE at checkout. You can save on favorites like eyelash curlers and serums today only.

Enjoy 25% off of beauty essentials from Flower Beauty thanks to the promo code FORYOU, which can be applied at checkout.

Tarte is offering special Singles Day steals, so you can save on everything from mascaras to lip masks. You can snag these select deals for just $10 when you use the code STEAL at checkout.

On Singles Day, AliExpress is offering steep discounts of up to 70% across categories like beauty, home, fashion and more. Whether you're looking for a new hair tool or winter coat, you'll likely find it on sale during this one-day event.

Singles Day started early at Fenty Beauty, but you can enjoy 25% off of select highlighters online to get your glow on for less.

Singles Day deals at Verishop are ending soon, but there are still plenty to take advantage of. You can enjoy 25% off select men's and women's styles, as well as 15% off popular beauty picks during this event when you redeem the code YAYDAY at checkout.

Singles Day clothing deals

Macy's is offering shoppers an extra chance to save today when they use the code SALE at checkout. You can use this code to snag up to 20% off of items across tons of departments from the retailer.

Today, you can enjoy 20% off of everything from sweaters and jeans to dresses at Asos by using the code ASOS4EVA at checkout.

This Singles Day, you can take 22% off of select items from Net-A-Porter using the code SINGLES22. Whether you want to treat yourself to a new set of undergarments or a chic pair of earrings, you can snag them for less.

Through tomorrow, Levi's is offering 30% off of orders of $100 or more. This means you can get your hands on a new pair of denim (or jeggings) and stock up on cold weather essentials without breaking the bank.

You can take 30% off of your purchase at Madewell when you use the code EARLYBIRD at checkout. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new sweater or cute pair of earrings, you'll be able to score some savings before the day ends.

Reebok is currently running its Friends & Family event, offering 30% off sitewide and giving shoppers an additional chance to score an extra 50% off sale items when they use the code FAM at checkout. For even more savings, you can use the code SINGLES to snag a smaller price tag — 60% off sitewide.

Take advantage of up to 70% off markdowns at Alo Yoga. Even better? You can score an additional 20% off of regular price items on Singles Day.

For today only, you can take 20% off of your purchase at Charles + Keith. You can save big on shoes, bags, jewelry and more by using the code NOV1111 at checkout.

Upgrade your fall footwear with a stylish pair of sneakers! Greats is offering 25% off select styles when you use the code ELEVEN2020 at checkout, so you can snag sleek solid color pairs or opt for a more fashionable shoe.

Enjoy up to 50% off select styles today from Nike during its Members Sale. To take advantage of these low prices, you'll need to use the code SIGNIN at checkout.

On Singles Day, Happy Socks is offering 30% off of select styles. Whether you want to snag a cool pair for yourself or grab a gift set for a friend, you're bound to find a style you'll love.

Uniqlo has marked down select items to bring shoppers exclusive Singles Day deals. You can save on warm winter essentials like hoodies and coats for one day only.

You can enjoy $25 off of a $111 purchase or more as part of Koral's Singles Day savings. All you'll need to do is enter the code KORAL25 at checkout.

Take advantage of 30% off markdowns on orders over $147 USD throughout today. All you'll need to do is redeem the code SINGLESDAY at checkout.

For today only, you can enjoy 33% off of everything at Desigual, including wardrobe staples like coats, sweaters, dresses and more — no code necessary.

Singles day home deals

Brooklinen's two-day sale wraps up today, which means your chance to save 15% off sitewide ends tonight.

Just in time for Thanksgiving dinner, ezpz is offering 25% off sitewide on all of its kid-friendly dining tools when you use the code SINGLESDAY2020 at checkout.

Gravity Blankets' sale isn't exclusive to today, but you might want to get your hands on this deal before it's too late! For the remainder of the holiday season, Gravity Blankets is offering shoppers 20% off sitewide.

Zulily is running special deals all day long on Singles Day. You can save big on items from name brands like Tory Burch and Muk Luks.

Through Nov. 16, you can save up to 30% off of select furniture items at Cost Plus World Market. Whether you want to give your living room an update or find a more comfortable chair for your home office, you can find a modern piece at a great deal.

Singles Day self-care deals

Treat yourself (or a friend) to a fresh flower arrangement this Singles Day! ProFlowers is offering 25% off select arrangements to celebrate the day.

In addition to special Singles Day savings, you can also take $20 off of your $100 purchase from wine.com using the code NEW2020 at checkout.

