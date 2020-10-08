8 products to refresh your fall beauty routine, according to a dermatologist

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's no secret that the colder months might be calling for you to use a heavier moisturizer, but what other parts of your beauty routine should you be switching up? Taking extra care of your skin during the fall months seems to be something that goes without saying, but you should also be looking out for seasonal switches to make to other parts of your beauty routine.

If you're not sure where to start, dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb joined Hoda and Jenna to share some of the products you should be including in your fall beauty refresh. Whether you're tired of your summer face moisturizer or want to keep your hair protected from the unpredictable fall weather, Lamb has a recommendation for every beauty concern that might present itself this season.

Read on for her full list of recommendations for everything from lip treatments to hair masks that will keep your beauty routine in check this fall.

Scrub

This limited-edition sugar scrub is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like exfoliating fruit enzymes and of course, pumpkin. The gentle scrub works to polish, smooth and brighten skin while also unclogging pores. A perfect pumpkin spice addition to your fall skin care refresh, Lamb says you'll want to snag this skin care favorite before it's gone!

Serum

Hyaluronic acid is a skin care hero, thanks to its ability to attract and maintain moisture in the skin. This formula from Kylie Skin is packed with vitamins, antioxidants and four layers of hyaluronic acid that are meant to hydrate the skin while giving you a firmer, brighter complexion. Other key ingredients such as niacinamide and rice bran water help to even skin tone and soothe skin.

Sunscreen

Protecting your skin from UV damage is not just a recommendation for the summer months — it's something to keep on top of all year round. Fenty Skin's Invisible Moisturizer holds a 4.5-star rating thanks to its lightweight feel and skin-boosting benefits. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and Kalahari melon, which help to hydrate the skin without any chalkiness or greasy feel.

Face Moisturizer

This bestseller is free of parabens, phthalates and other harmful chemicals. Suitable for normal, dry and combination skin types, it can deliver skin-quenching hydration to the skin barrier. Lamb says it is ideal to use daily at night or in the mornings before you step out the door.

Shampoo and Conditioner

Buildup from styling products in the winter months can leave hair feeling oily. This detox shampoo works to remove hard water and product buildup, as well as dirt and oil up to twice a week. It's formulated with apple cider vinegar to give strands a deep cleanse, leaving you with refreshed and revitalized locks.

Sheet masks may be part of your skin care routine by now, but the fall is the perfect time to treat your tresses to a "therapy session." This bestselling hair mask conditions and hydrates hair with a rich, creamy formula and leaves you with shiny, healthy-looking hair. It is formulated without parabens or mineral oil and can be used as a daily treatment or daily conditioner for damaged hair.

Lip

This lip serum targets fine lines and wrinkles while also working to reduce dryness on your lips. Ingredients such as Kigelia Africana fruit extract work to improve skin elasticity while other key ingredients like sugar moisturize and soothe the lips. It can be used in the morning or at night, like any other serum.

Eyes

The skin under your eyes is fairly thin, so packing the under-eye area with moisture can help improve its appearance. This eye cream features key ingredients 24-karat gold, vegan collagen and glycerin that firm, hydrate and plump the skin under your eyes for a healthy glow.

