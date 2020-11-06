From tablets to speakers, these are the best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, you don't have to wait for Thanksgiving to save big at Best Buy with Black Friday deals. Although the official holiday is still weeks away, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are already live on their website, and they are just as exciting as ever.

Plenty of other retailers like Macy's, Target and Home Depot have also launched their early Black Friday deals this year.

The online deals include major savings on TVs, speakers, computers, and much more, with sales on huge brands like Microsoft, HP and Amazon. Read on to check out the best tech deals from the sale that you can shop right now.

Best Buy best Black Friday deals

This two-in-one laptop and tablet has all-day battery power and is designed to be lightweight and slim, starting at just 1.7 pounds.

This smart TV has it all: Ultra HD picture quality, access to thousands of streaming apps, a built-in Google assistant, and Chromecast capabilities.

This exciting hoverboard that can reach up to seven miles per hour has bluetooth connectivity so you can play your favorite music while you ride.

This cordless at-home vibration massager is designed to rotate smoothly across your skin to improve your range of motion and circulation.

This slim and cord-free vacuum is made to have the power of a large machine without the bulky frame. It can also easily transform into a handheld vacuum as needed.

This digital doorbell will enhance your home security with motion detection that will send notifications right to your phone, allowing you to keep tabs on your home no matter where you are.

Convert your laptop to a tablet with this machine's 360 degree flip and fold design. The laptop also includes built-in Alexa capabilities and a fingerprint reader for easy security confirmation.

Get from place to place quickly and easily with this lightweight eScooter that can travel up to 15 miles per hour. Speed up and down at ease with the electric brake and throttle.

Clean up is easier with this smart vacuum that customizes its cleaning schedules to best fit your needs. The vacuum has Alexa and Google assistant connectivity so you can control it with your voice, and has an edge-sweeping brush that can tackle corners and edges.

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $100

Bring the party with you with this waterproof portable speaker with up to 12 hours of battery. The bluetooth speaker connects to your device to enable wireless streaming.

Holiday cooking is easier with the Instant Pot pressure cooker that combines seven appliances in one, and can make enough food for up to six people.

Designed to have 50% more power than the original, this remote allows for fast HD streaming and can be controlled by your voice using Alexa. Access thousands of channels, watch live TV, and play music all from one place.

Upgrade your iPhone with this microfiber-lined protective phone case. The silicone material is soft to the touch and fits snugly to the shape of your phone.

This multipurpose smart speaker is small enough to fit almost anywhere in your home. Use it to set an alarm, play a song, turn on the lights, and so much more.

This tablet with a high-quality camera and ample storage has a 12-hour battery life and Alexa capabilities.

Get ready for the holidays with this light and sounds system that allows you to synchronize your Christmas lights with holiday music for a magical light show.

Control your TV hands-free with this TV cube that doubles as an Alexa speaker. Stream movies and shows from streaming apps like Netflix or Hulu, no cable or satellite required.

This customizable gaming mouse will give you an edge over the competition, and is on sale for more than half the original price.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!