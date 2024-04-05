Here’s how you can get up to 30% off beauty favorites during the Sephora Savings Event

You might've noticed our days have become longer or have already prepped your warmer apparel — it's finally Spring! While these might be signs of the change of season, they're also indicators of something else to rejoice about: the Sephora Savings Event.

If you're a Beauty Insider, you can take advantage of the deals when using the code YAYSAVE, including 30% off the Sephora Collection, and up to 10% to 20% off other top brands, depending on tier levels Rouge, VIB and Insider. And if you're not a member, you still have time to register.

But be sure to fill and check out your basket while you can because the sale only lasts for a limited time from April 5 to 15. However, only Rouge members can enjoy the sale starting April 5; VIB and Insiders gain access on April 9.

Below we rounded up some of the best deals to ease your shopping — plus, some editor-loved picks.

Skin care deals | Make-up deals | Hair deals | Fragrance deals | FAQs | How we chose

The best Sephora Savings Event 2024 deals in skin care

Stock up on a few of these hydrating Sephora Collection face masks to prep for your next at-home spa day. All have a common ingredient — hyaluronic acid — to hydrate the skin, but each target different concerns for you to pick and choose which to play with, says the brand.

According to the brand, their milky essence is one way to get the most out of your other skin care products. How? It is formulated with chamomile, ceramides and other yummy ingredients to soothe and strengthen your skin barrier. And it even works as a glowing make-up base, too.

Sun protection is important for every season, regardless of weather. As you're shopping the sale, invest in a sunscreen that will shield you year-round, such as Tatcha's The Silk Sunscreen. The mineral sunscreen has been updated with new packaging and more hydrating ingredients. Plus, it boasts an impressive SPF of 50.

Here's a quick way to earn your summer tan without basking underneath the sun. When blended, the editor-favorite bronzing drops give the skin a sheer warm tint that doesn't transfer or apply streaky. And since it is meant to be a serum, it packs a handful of hydrating and brightening ingredients, such as watermelon (of course!) and hyaluronic acid, to boost the dew-y glow.

This tool is tiny but mighty. With the help of micro-currents, the brand says this toning device quickly sculpts, contours and lifts various parts of the face, depending on where you use it. But if you're new to this type of device, this kit comes with all you need to start, including a gel activator and applicator brush.

This Kosas sunscreen recently got upgraded with another shade: Sunlit. The original has a peach-pink base to prevent a white cast, but Sunlit combines the benefits of bronzing drops and sun protection in one, says the brand. Use this as your makeup base or on its own for a touch of warmth and glow.

As delicious as it sounds to eat, this Fenty Skin clay mask is meant to be a treat for your skin. According to the brand, the whipped formula contains a mix of clay, charcoal and salicylic aid, which equally tackle oiliness, texture and pores for a deep skin detox.

This isn't your ordinary cleansing oil. As you wash, this cleansing oil removes make-up, dirt and sunscreen all while gently exfoliating. The brand contributes this to fruit enzymes, which also help to promote a more brighter complexion.

Charlotte Tilbury's skin care line is just as magical as her makeup, hence the name of her bestselling moisturizer. The cream is described as "age-defying" since it combines hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E and a peptide complex to plump and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Plus, some reviewers say it works great as a make-up primer, too.

The best Sephora Savings Event 2024 deals in make-up

Urban Decay's brand-new foundation boasts a waterproof formula and 40 shades to choose from. According to the brand, it offers a blurring effect that can disguise blemishes, redness and dark spots.

If you can't resist a shiny lip, this Gisou lip oil promises a to-die-for shimmery finish — and the brand just came out with three new shades: mango passion punch (sheer coral), strawberry sorbet (sheer pinky red) and watermelon sugar (clear pink).

Social editorial assistant Annie Shigo uses this stain stick to add a pop of color to her lips, eyes and cheeks. "The tint provides the perfect amount of color payoff to play with light and dark looks," she says. "The product didn’t transfer, even when I swiped my finger across my lips to test its staying power."

Neutral lids are in this season, so if you love a stunning subtle, and sometimes smokey look — this palette delivers. It offers a range of cold and warm shadow tones in a pressed powder formula that gives off a matte finish.

Creating an eyeliner wing is hard enough, so having a pen point that is anything less than perfect can make it so much more difficult. You can count on this micro tip to give you the precision and sharpness you need.

After seeing this foundation blow up on TikTok, commerce writer Danielle Murphy was inspired to give the formula a try — and was not disappointed.

"What actually made me speechless was how good this was at covering up my discoloration and hyperpigmentation — even without adding concealer," she says. "According to the brand, it’s great at hiding redness because of its patent-pending ingredient: fermented arnica. There’s also a ton more skin-friendly ingredients in the 'HausTech Powered' formula that I’m guessing contributed to evening my skin tone and boosting brightness."

There's nothing worse than perfecting your concealer application only to find it smeared or disappeared after a few hours. This under-eye powder is designed to make sure your products don't budge, while also giving the area a radiant finish.

The best Sephora Savings Event 2024 deals in hair

Your prep before heat styling is one of the most important for your routine. This IGK spray is one way to protect your strands as you style and improve the look of your results with just a spritz. The brand says the product should enhance shine and control frizz for up to 24 hours.

Multi-styler is true to its name. You can dry your hair, curl and give yourself a blowout by just switching out the attachments or simply turning the nozzle. "My hair gives off Texas pageant vibes in the best way when I'm done using them," Murphy says in her review. "But don't worry, they cool down to create a killer curly blowout."

And the best part? The device does all of this with little to no heat damage, claims the brand."

When it comes to treatments for dry ends, some products can be too overwhelming for our strands that it can weigh them down. This luxury cream shampoo, however, contains the brand's famous TFC8, a patented technology filled with amino acids, vitamins and other goods, to treat dryness, split ends and damage without compromising on volume.

As tempting as it is, it's not always best to brush your hair while it is still damp from the shower. However, the right tool will allow you to detangle wet hair without causing breakage, such as this collaboration with Sephora Collection and Wet Brush. Since it has heat-resistant bristles, you can also use the brush with your blow dryer and other heat-styling tools.

Beard care is just as important as other parts of their or your routine. To help with removing dirt, oil and build-up, this wash deeply cleanses the hair and skin underneath for a shinier finish — and keeps the area nicely moisturized, too.

Hair drying can take hours for some hair types and textures. But as a solution, T3 says their StyleMax can cut hair drying timing and improve styling results, thanks to its advanced airstream and heating plates. Plus, you should notice less heat damage compared to standard hair dryers.

By now, I think we all know the benefits rosemary has on thinning hair. Now you can add the ingredient to your shampoo routine with this Nécessaire product that can thicken strands, protect them from breakage and support hair growth, per the brand.

Trust us when we say a little goes a long way with this product. Just a coin-size amount of MoroccanOil's moisturizing argan oil treatment can tame flyaways, smooth ends and add shine and softness for various hair types. Since only a small drop is needed, this product should last you throughout the year.

If you haven't tried Living Proof's dry shampoo already, this is your sign. It is one of the brand's top sellers and one of the leading dry shampoos available. While it absorbs excess oil, sweat and odor, users can expect more body and texture, so you get the best of both worlds of cleaner and more voluminous hair.

The best Sephora Savings Event 2024 deals in fragrance

If you haven't had the pleasure of smelling this (insanely) popular Sol de Janeiro scent, please use this Sephora sale to get your chance. You'll want to bathe in this bottle's salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla fragrance.

When a brand describes its fragrance as "delectable," "hypnotic" and "a kaleidoscope of spice and intrigue," you can't help but want to spritz it all over. And with the current Sephora Savings Event discount, you can grab a bottle for under $30.

Talk about warm and spicy ... this fragrance's key notes include pink pepper, rum absolute and tobacco leaf absolute. It's no wonder this is so highly rated by Sephora shoppers.

According to the brand, this fragrance melts right into the skin and even smells differently on every user. Key notes include pink pepper, iris and ambrox, which are said to leave behind a fresh, floral scent.

With how expensive perfumes can be, we don't blame you for being indecisive when it comes to picking your next bottle. This fragrance set can help you choose your next scent confidently with eight sample-size bottles of some of the most popular fragrances, from Valentino and Armani to Skylar and Juliette Has a Gun.

FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Sephora Savings Event 2024? The Sephora Savings Event is live from April 5 to the 15, but only Rouge members have access to the first few days of the sale. VIB and Insiders can enjoy discounts starting on April 9. Can you use the discount multiple times? In short: Yes! All tier levels can use their discount as many times as they like, both online and in-store. However, exclusions apply to specific brands and products. According to Sephora, the promotion excludes The Ordinary, Proven Skincare, MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM products and Sephora Collection (a 30% discount is already applied for all tiers). The retailer also notes that each shopper is "Limited to one Dyson item, one Shark Beauty item, and three Nutrafol items per SKU per transaction." More details on other exclusions can be found here. And if you're a Rouge member, you can participate in the Rouge Bring a Friend Event up until April 8 and have a friend shop your discount for a one-time use only. How often does Sephora have sales? According to Sephora, the Beauty Insider program will be hosting two savings events this year. The next event will happen during the holiday season, so be sure to stock up while you can. Who qualifies for the Sephora sale? All Beauty Insider members can partake in the sale, but the discount percentage varies per tier. Rouge members can enjoy 20% off, VIB receives 15% and Insiders get 10% when using the code YAYSAVE. And if you're not a member yet, don't fret: You still have time to register while the sale is on.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.