This bestselling natural beauty brand just launched gift sets for the holidays

Shop Today was paid for by Sephora to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

It’s officially the gift-giving season, and if there’s one thing that never goes out of style it’s spoiling your friends with the latest beauty product releases.

And what’s better than new beauty products? Clean beauty products! Sephora just happens to carry the go-to brand shoppers trust for natural and effective ingredients on the market: Fresh. The bestselling brand just dropped a bunch of limited-edition holiday skincare sets, featuring select items from their top-selling collections, including Black Tea, Sugar, and Lotus Youth Preserve. A few of the luxurious sets are even included in Sephora’s Black Friday sale, happening now until Nov. 30.

If glowing skin is also on your holiday wish list, read more to see which gift sets we’re adding to our winter beauty routines.

The nourishing ingredients, most notably hyaluronic acid, included in this five-piece set packs a powerful punch of hydration directly to the skin. The fan-favorite rose toner is the true standout of the bunch, known for clearing impurities and brightening the complexion.

If you want to see how well black tea and kombucha work on your skin — and not just as your morning drink of choice — why not give this set a try? Tap on the firming eye cream for a de-puffing treatment, followed by the anti-pollution essence, and finish with a luxurious overnight mask.

There’s a distinct purpose for each of the four masks included in this gift set. Whether you’re in the market for fruity exfoliators, creams that create a dewy glow, or a plumping gel infused with real rose petals — your skin will thank you for adding these rich products to your nightly routine.

Fresh’s award-winning Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash is one of the brand’s top sellers. It’s made with real strawberries and grapeseed oil that gently scrub away impurities and refine skin texture.

These three popular items from Fresh’s Lotus Youth Preserve line are all you need for an effective day-to-night regimen to bring out your skin’s natural radiance.

Skin care lovers know this as the trifecta for better-looking and -feeling skin. No makeup can withstand the soy power of Fresh’s best-selling Rose Face Wash, but the Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer practically stops aging in its tracks.

Don’t forget the lips! Show some love to your pout with a generous lathering of rose-tinted sunscreen (yes, your lips need sun protection too!), then lock in that hydration with a delicious coconut sugar lip balm.

Perfect for when you need to pack light, this mini kit includes the travel essentials: a non-drying, makeup-melting cleanser and an orange extract–enriched lip balm to pack on the moisture.

This bestsellers set has something for every stocking that needs stuffing. Tend to chapped lips with Fresh’s Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Balm or swipe on a cool covering of mint to replenish dry lips.

Your skincare routine isn’t complete without the right tools! This gift set is great for anyone looking for spa-like comforts without ever having to leave home. Apply your favorite masks and treatments with Sephora’s collection of vegan brushes.

This facial tool is tough enough to properly exfoliate and remove dirt, but also extremely gentle to avoid irritation and keep your face feeling extra smooth.

Do you need it? Not really. Do you want it anyway? Absolutely. This adorable mini fridge keeps all of your expensive skincare products fresh and ready to go. There’s even a warm setting to keep your face towels nice and cozy. Plus, it comes in two gorgeous pastel colors: baby pink and light blue. Scratch that first part – we need it!

Say goodbye to peach fuzz for good with this multi-colored set of facial razors. The curved handle and lengthy blade help give a more precise shave, and subsequently allow your skin to better absorb your favorite products.