Deal alert: This cult-favorite lip balm is 32% off at Sephora

Shop Today was paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY gets a small share of the revenue on purchases from our sponsor’s site.

We all know someone who carries lip balm everywhere. You might even be that person yourself. Well, we found the perfect holiday gift for them: Sephora’s Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Set.

Usually one tube of the popular lip balm costs $24, but with this holiday set, you get one tube of tinted lip balm with SPF 15 protection, one tube of advanced therapy treatment lip balm and one hydrating lip balm for $29.

The Fresh Sugar Lip Balm is one of the brand’s most popular products, garnering over 9,600 reviews on Sephora’s website and a 4.5-star rating. Formulated specifically for dry conditions, it hydrates lips and has a range of tints, making it perfect for everyday wear, especially during cold winter months.

As part of the Clean at Sephora products list, it is sulfate-, paraben- and phthalate-free. The main ingredients are sugar (a natural humectant), meadowfoam and black currant seed oils for hydration and grapeseed oil to soften the lips.

Sephora describes the product as a “cult-favorite” and Allure named it one of the best tinted lip balms of 2020. It’s such a hit on Sephora’s website that there’s even a Sugar Lips Bestsellers Tin with a collection of six lip treatments for $45.

So, if you’re looking for a gift for any beauty lovers in your life (or yourself), the gift set of three Sugar lip balms is a no-brainer.