While you've probably already stocked up on new beauty products during Black Friday, you might've forgotten to purchase a few essentials amongst all the shopping you've been doing. Fortunately, Cyber Monday is also a great time to restock on all of your beauty favorites.

We searched for the best deals in skin care, makeup and hair care at all the major retailers and found what you need so you don't have to.

So whether you're looking for a new product for yourself or someone on your gift list, we've got you covered. Scroll down to see our picks or click the links below:

Cyber Monday 2020 skin care deals

Recently named one of Allure's Readers' Choice Award Winners, this anti-aging cream clarifies and refines skin with the help of rich botanicals like Japanese wild rose and superfoods like green tea and red algae.

Whether you crushed an intense workout or quickly prepping for a night out, these towelettes from NEST New York quickly cleanse away lingering dirt, oil and sweat. As an added bonus for Cyber Monday, you'll also receive a complimentary Rollerball with every purchase!

Avocados aren't just delicious to eat; they're also great for your skin! Providing all-day hydration, this popular eye cream from Kiehl's is currently 25% off with the code CYBER.

This is a super rare deal on a moisturizer that has more than 600 five-star. With a regular price of $34, you can get this moisturizer for 30% off with the code CYBER30.

This popular silicone facial cleansing brush removes almost 100% of impurities thanks to eight adjustable intensities and over 1,300 touch points. It's also available for 30% off this Cyber Monday!

Clinique's popular holiday set has a value of almost $100, but you can get six of their products for under $48. Get glowing skin with a facial soap, clarifying lotion and moisturizing lotion in both full and travel sizes.

Adding hyaluronic acid to your multi-step skin care routine doesn't have to break the bank. This cream keeps your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours, and it's only $26 as part of a Sephora Black Friday sale. It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 1,500 reviews.

Get 15% off this 5-star exfoliant with the code SHARETHELOVE. Use it to improve your skin's tone and texture and for a natural glow.

Moisturize your entire body from top to bottom with this nourishing skin care set. It'll prepare your skin for harsher, colder weather — plus it'll make a great gift for the beauty lover in your life.

Cyber Monday 2020 makeup deals

You can enjoy 20% off sitewide at Alleyoop through Cyber Monday. Save big on bestsellers like their multi-tasking makeup brush, makeup trios and more. You can also score a free reversible backpack and tote with any order over $70!

Get this staple lipstick in a variety of vibrant shades for 50% off.

This top-rated lipstick from Rihanna is 50% off, which means you can add it to your beauty routine for just $9. Shop it in multiple colors before they sell out.

You can get Rihanna's coveted multipurpose skin sticks for just $37. But snag these quickly because only one color set is left: Deep 400 with suede, espresso and sinamon.

This award-winning palette is 50% off thanks to a Sephora Black Friday sale. Swipe on 18 show-stopping colors from shimmering pearl shades to glittery hues.

The 12 shades in this palette are multipurpose, so you can use them as eye, nose and brow shapers and even contouring shades.

Don't scroll past this amazing deal. This cream-based eyeshadow palette from bareMinerals is on sale at Sephora and Nordstrom through Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for a tried-and-true mascara and gel eye liners that won't break the bank, this limited-edition eye trio from IT Cosmetics is 30% off.

This versatile four-shade palette is 50% off at Nordstrom, and you can get it in two options — sugar and sun dipped. Get both metallic combinations so you can have one for everyday wear and one for a fun night out.

Glossier only has a sale once a year, so you'll want to scour its Black Friday deals right now. You can get 25% off sitewide and up to 35% off on sets, including this one with some of their most popular staples: boy brow, cloud paint and lash slick.

You can get this award-winning mascara for 15% off thanks to a Dermstore Black Friday deal. Just use the code SHARETHELOVE at checkout to get this discount — and other items for up to 30% off.

Cyber Monday 2020 hair care deals

Get luscious, long-lasting waves with this T3 curling iron. With a near-perfect five-star rating, users have mentioned this tool gives you a "California cool girl look" and curls that'll last you the entire day. P.S. The brand's popular hair dryer is also on sale this Cyber Monday.

Give your hair a good, deep cleanse with dpHUE's popular hair rinse. It'll gently remove your locks' impurities without removing natural oils essential to your scalp's health and wellness.

You can save 33% off on this super popular device. It's part brush, part hair dryer and part volumizer — just one step for a salon-quality do.

Want styled hair without all the fuss? This two-in-one combines a straightening iron and a brush so you can save time and effort. Thanks to an Amazon Black Friday deal, you can save $20 on this 4.5-star device.

Ulta is offering this essential dry shampoo for a BOGO deal. Select from a variety of scents, from original to tropical, and get another one free.

Miss those head massages you get at the salon? This kit from Virtue — including a scalp massager along with a lightweight serum and treatment cream — is practically the next best thing.

Embrace the benefits of the aloe plant with this shampoo to repair dry, frizzy hair. Ulta is also offering a Black Friday deal on the Matrix Biolage Hydrosource Conditioning Balm so you can take your hair's hydration to the next level.

Instantly give your locks the bounce and strength it deserves with this detox kit from Living Proof. A $61 value, you can snag it for just $22 during Cyber Monday.

