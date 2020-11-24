Glossier's only sale of the year is Black Friday — see the exclusive sets

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Glossier's Black Friday sale!

This year's annual event will start at 11:59 P.M. EST on Thursday, Nov. 26, giving you plenty of time to digest your Thanksgiving dinner before you start browsing deals.

The sale will continue through Monday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 P.M. PST and will be the only sale of the year.

During the weekend, the entire site will be 25% off with 35% off gift sets. To celebrate the occasion, the brand is offering five new, limited-edition sets that will only be available during the sale. Find out more details below!

The Bestsellers Set

This set, available for $65.25 and valued at $91, combines four iconic Glossier products, including Boy Brow and the Milky Jelly Cleanser in one go-to kit.

The Bestsellers Set includes three top products and a cozy hoodie. Glossier

This cult-favorite eyebrow pomade give fluffy, instantly groomed brows using ingredients like oleic acid, lecithin and soluble collagen to condition and moisturize brows while holding them in place. The cream won't stiffen or flake, and comes in four subtly tinted shades for all hair colors. If you're looking for something truly invisible, try the 'Clear' shade, which doesn't leave a trace.

This universal skin salve just does about everything. Packed with antioxidants and natural emollients, it nourishes dry, chafed skin while leaving lips looking smooth and hydrated. It's available in several different flavors and styles, including clear and sheerly tinted versions. Packed with heavy-duty natural moisturizers like castor oil and beeswax, the balm stays in place and seals in moisture.

According to Glossier, this pH-balanced daily cleanser is "everything a cleanser should be." Gentle but effective, the gel face wash works on all skin types and includes five skin conditioners that won't leave skin irritated or feeling tight. Use it on dry skin to remove dirt and makeup, or apply to wet skin make your face feel instantly refreshed.

Top off your effortlessly glamorous look with this kitten-soft pink hoodie. Designed for a comfy, cozy fit, the sweatshirt runs large and is the perfect, stylish way to stay warm this winter.

Finishing Touches Set

Valued at $94, you can get this glamorous set for just $62.25 during the Black Friday sale. The three products are perfect for creating an instantly put-together look.

The Finishing Touches set includes three products. Glossier

This lengthening mascara is perfect for everyday use, and provides an "extensions without the extensions" look, according to the beauty brand. The mascara curls and sculpts each lash while also adding length, and the water-resistant formula washes off easily at the end of the day.

This beloved blush is super user-friendly — just dab some on your fingers, apply to cheeks and tap to blend. The gel cream formula is easy to work with and allows for layering without going overboard. Lightweight and bouncy, the formula blends seamlessly and leaves cheeks feeling dewy without looking streaky or chalky, and "special blurring pigments" give a soft-focus effect that makes every selfie look perfectly filtered.

This perfume really can't be described: The scent adapts to the wearer's unique skin chemistry, and its warm base notes of musk, ambrette and ambrox smell a little different on everyone. Fresh and clean without being overwhelming, it wears evenly and stays on all day.

Matte vs. Shimmer Eye Set

Not sure what look you want to try out next? Get the best of both worlds with this duo set of creamy eyelid tints, available for $24.75 during the sale.

The Matte vs. Shimmer set is perfect for anyone who can't make up their mind about makeup. Glossier

This sheer matte tint comes in seven beautiful colors inspired by the dreamy skies of the Southwest. The liquid-to-powder formula melts into skin and creates a lasting diffused effect without feeling powdery or dry.

Shine bright this holiday season with this shimmering eye color. Available in six long-wearing shades, the formula combines ultrafine pigments in a buttery base for a silky, bendable formula that swipes on easily and doesn't need any primer to avoid creasing.

Smells Like You Set

This set, a $78 value on sale for $49.50, serves up two ways to try the brand's personal fragrance scent: In the You eau de parfum, also available in the Finishing Touches set, and in a soft, scented hand cream.

Looking for a signature fragrance? The Smells Like You set offers two scents that adjust to your body. Glossier

This supercharged moisturizer uses nutrient-rich ingredients, like meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract, to leave skin feeling nourished but not greasy. The cream reimagines the Glossier You scent for your hands, and emphasizes clean, fresh notes.

The Perfect Canvas Set

Get skin looking even, primed and poreless with this set. Valued at $88, it'll be on sale for $54.75 and includes the Balm Dotcom lip balm, also featured in the Bestsellers Set, and three other products.

Get glowing skin with the Perfect Canvas Set. Glossier

This top-rated serum includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to hydrate skin of multiple levels. The fast-absorbing, silky formula layers well with moisturizers and makeup, and never feels sticky.

This buildable, hydrating moisturizer brings out the best in your skin, leaving your face feeling dewy and fresh. The anti-redness complex soothes while an oxygenating agent leaves skin looking clean and balanced. It pairs perfectly with the Perfecting Skin Tint, also included in this set.

This sheer "skin enhancer" isn't quite foundation, but you're not going bare-faced, either. The breathable, ultrathin formula evens out skin's appearance and uses the brand's "Diamond Powder" ingredient for a brightening, soft-focus effect that minimizes the appearance of pores while moisturizing skin. Available in 12 adaptable shades, there's an option for every skin tone.