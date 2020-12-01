Shop Today was paid by Sephora to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Whether you’re new to the clean beauty game or have always been conscious about the ingredients in your products, there’s one brand that’s been leading the pack in clean beauty for years: Fresh. The skin care brand has the “Clean at Sephora” seal, meaning its products are formulated without 50-plus potentially dangerous ingredients, and is well known for its effective anti-aging solutions.

If you’re shopping for a skin care aficionado this holiday season and aren’t sure where to start, you’re in luck. Fresh just released several limited-edition gift sets that are perfect for anyone in their 30s, 40s and 50s. To help jumpstart your holiday shopping, Shop TODAY has rounded up a few of our favorite options that anyone who’s passionate about anti-aging will love.

Beauty gifts for 30-year-olds

Keeping your pucker hydrated is one of the most important yet overlooked steps in your anti-aging routine, and this set of six lip balms has a solution for any concerns your kisser might have. From tinted treatments that add a pop of color without drying out your lips to the brand’s bestselling Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy that offers 24 hours of hydration, this is one set your lips will fall pretty hard for.

The secret to an anti-aging routine that keeps your skin looking soft and supple is moisture, and that means you need to tackle hydration from multiple angles in your 30s. This set has everything you need to lock in moisture after cleansing, including an alcohol-free toner that won’t strip skin of essential oils. It also comes with a deeply hydrating moisturizer that lends skin a nice dewy glow with the help of hyaluronic acid.

Regular exfoliation in your 30s can help unveil your brightest skin yet, but finding the right exfoliator for your skin type can be a challenge. This set features Fresh’s Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash, a cleanser that works well for multiple skin types and clears out pores without drying out your skin. The set also includes the brand’s popular Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, which delivers up to 24 hours of hydration.

Beauty gifts for 40-year-olds

If you’ve been cleansing and moisturizing regularly throughout your 30s, adding a targeted moisturizer can help kick off the next phase of your anti-aging routine in your 40s. Fresh’s Lotus Anti-Aging Daily Moisturizer works for dry, normal, oily and combination skins and protects skin from free radicals that can accelerate the early signs of aging. It also keeps skin plump with the help of hyaluronic acid.

Ready to step up your anti-aging routine in your 40s? Don’t forget the basics: cleanser, moisturizer and masks. This trio contains three mini versions of Fresh’s bestsellers, and they’re all formulated without sulfates, parabens and phthalates, so you can fight back against the signs of aging safely.

The three-in-one Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash cleanses, removes makeup and tones skin. The lightweight Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer adds a welcome dose of hydration and fights back against the early signs of aging. And the Rose Face Mask calms, brightens and hydrates skin.

Lip balm is a great way to keep your kisser moisturized, but regular exfoliation is another key to youthful skin, especially when your skin gets a bit more flaky in your 40s. This double-sided silicone lip tool gently exfoliates dry lip skin and encourages circulation so you’ll have a nice plump pucker and smooth skin to make applying your favorite lip color a breeze.

Facial massage is great for giving your skin a youthful glow and encouraging circulation. This two-piece mini roller set makes DIY massage a breeze. It includes a smooth aluminum roller that tackles puffiness and a silicone roller that can be used alone or with oils and creams. The set even comes with a handy velvet storage pouch!

Beauty gifts for 50-year-olds

Lips get thinner with every decade as they lose collagen, but lip balm can work wonders, especially in your 50s. This multitasking duo gives your kisser a boost of volume and moisture, so you can still show off that perfect pout and rock your favorite lip colors!

Moisturizer, night cream and eye cream are three essential products for mature skin, and this set harnesses the power of super lotus to fend off fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and dullness. The Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer adds a nice youthful glow with every application, and the antioxidant-rich Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream helps recover tired skin overnight. Last, but certainly not least, the Lotus Youth Preserve Eye Cream gives your peepers some love.

Masks work their way deep into your skin’s epidermis to deliver potent anti-aging ingredients and this multi-masking set tackles fine lines and wrinkles along with unevenness and dryness.

For a balanced routine, apply the Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator weekly after cleansing and follow with the gel Rose Face Mask or the whipped Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask to restore hydration. Prefer to make your skin care work for you while you sleep? Slather on a generous layer of the Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask for a boost of moisture and a firming effect.