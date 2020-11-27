Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the days start to get colder we'll all be giving our beauty routines a little more TLC, and Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on skin care, hair care and makeup essentials to add to your winter routine. Luckily, Sephora's Black Friday event is bringing all kinds of markdowns on everything from hair diffusers to hydrating face creams that can help you keep your beauty regimen in check.

Sephora's Black Friday sale is covering everything from makeup and skin care products to face tools and hair tools, which means hundreds of bestselling beauty items are available at deep discounts. If you're looking to skip straight to the best deals, we've narrowed them all down for you into five simple categories.

Ahead, you'll find all the deals worth shopping from the Sephora Black Friday 2020 sale, with discounts of up to 50% or a limited time. Even better? You can also score free shipping on your order when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:

Sephora Black Friday skin care deals

This bestseller is on sale for just $15 right now, meaning you can save over $20 on this skin-loving body cream. It can also be used as a face cream and is suitable for normal, dry and combination skin types.

Packed with 30% hyaluronic acid, this moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth is perfect for anyone looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as hydrate dry skin.

Looking for glowy skin this winter? Powerful AHAs and BHAs exfoliate the skin while jojoba beads in the formula work to polish and revitalize dry and rough skin. It can be used on the face and neck in order to plump the skin.

This lightweight cream is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like argan oil and shea butter. It's the perfect follow-up to a hot shower.

Suitable for dry, combination and oily skin, this face mask exfoliates, smoothes and hydrates the skin in just 10 minutes. Key ingredient squalene works to lock in moisture, while AHAs shed dead skin and support cell turnover for anti-aging effects.

This daily cleanser is a micro-exfoliating wash, which uses micro-beads to gently cleanse and tone the skin. It's on sale right now for just $15.

You snag this eye cream for less than $40 from Sephora during the beauty retailer's Black Friday event. The vegan formula addresses skin care concerns like dark circles and puffiness.

Don't forget the SPF this winter! This trio features a full-size daily sunscreen, as well as a serum and eye cream to help protect your skin, no matter the season.

You can save more than $45 on this skin tool right now, which has amassed more than 10,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers. It uses spinning disc technology and vacuum suction to improve circulation and support collagen production.

This beauty roller is meant to revive the skin, working to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while also improving your skin's elasticity. It's on sale right now for less than $50.

Sephora Black Friday skin care set deals

Packed with five full-size bestsellers from Lancôme, this Black Friday deal is a valuable one! It includes an anti-aging serum, eye cream, hydrating toner, bestselling mascara and makeup remover.

Suitable for most skin types, this trio is meant to help mattify the skin, reduce the look of pores and also balance the complexion. It's perfect for anyone who wants to manage oiliness, large pores or blemishes.

This set includes a moisture-boosting facial mask, cream and body lotion, which soothe dry skin and protect the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Beat chapped lips this season with this set from Fresh. It features a trio of moisturizing lip balms in flavors like rosé, coconut and dream.

Loaded with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and avocado protein extract, this set can help balance and brighten the skin. It includes four skin care items for daily use, including a peel gel, face mist, eye cream and moisturizing face cream.

Whether Kiehl's is your go-to or you're looking to try out a few of the brand's bestsellers, this kit includes everything you'll likely want to try. Inside, you'll find a foaming face wash, full-size toner, cleansing mask and facial cream.

This bestselling set is meant to address skin concerns like dryness, dullness and dark spots. It features a facial cleanser, dark spot solution, creamy eye treatment and facial cream that boast a range of good-for-your-skin ingredients.

You can save more than $25 on this set from GlamGlow during Sephora's Black Friday sale. It comes with a skin-clearing treatment, daily cleanser and moisturizer that work to reduce blemishes and improve the appearance of pores.

What is typically a $63.50 value is now on sale for just $27.50. This value set is perfect for the makeup and skin care lover who wants to score an awesome five-in-one deal.

This kit with over 5,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers includes four of the brand's moisturizing bestsellers, including a water cream, lip mask, peeling gel and a miracle seed essence that hydrates the skin.

This limited edition set is on sale right now for less than $50. It includes a trio of pore-refining products that target oiliness and dullness.

You can find three of Clinique's bestsellers in this set, which features their top-rated makeup remover, hydrator and scrub cream.

Sephora Black Friday makeup deals

You can score this palette from Urban Decay for 50% off during Sephora's Black Friday sale. It boasts 12 neutral shades that can create warm makeup looks.

Gift fuller brows to someone on your list (or yourself) with this set. It features two brow gels and one brow pencil to help give your brows shape and definition.

You can save over $25 on this palette from Pat McGrath Labs right now. Each shade has hints of rose that can create a number of bold eye looks.

This foundation from Marc Jacobs is on sale for 50% off in select shades that provide full coverage. It's packed with pigments and antioxidants to make your skin feel as good as it looks.

This duo features one neutral shade and its alter ego in a bolder pigment. The light and creamy formula is matte for a simple look.

Sephora Black Friday hair care deals

Suitable for all hair types, this rinse works by cleansing the scalp and hair while also sealing strands and protecting them from damage. It's on sale right now for less than $20.

Packed with ingredients like almond oil and safflower seed oil, this shampoo moisturizes as it cleanses. It addresses hair concerns like dryness and split ends.

You can save $100 on this five-piece set that includes everything you'll need to make textured waves. Each barrel is made with tourmaline, which helps reduce frizz.

Calling all curly girls! You won't want to miss out on the chance to save $60 on this dryer and diffuser set from DevaCurl.

Sephora Black Friday fragrance deals

With hints of magnolia, jasmine and rose, this fragrance is perfect for everyday wear. You can catch it on sale right now for just $58.

This duo is on sale for $15, meaning you can put it under the tree or gift as a stocking stuffer without breaking the bank.