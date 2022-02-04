13 rose-themed Valentine's Day gifts that are better than a bouquet

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When you think of Valentine's Day, three things usually come to mind: love, chocolate and, of course, roses. While roses are a classic gift, the flowers only last so long, and some might argue that a bouquet of red is just a bit cheesy and overdone.

If you do want to give your special someone something rose-related, or even treat yourself, there are tons of rose products on the market. From rose-scented creams and candles to items that have rose oil or petals in them, the options span skin care to food and drink.

To make your Valentine's Day shopping a breeze, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her favorite rose-themed products. Keep reading to shop bath soaks, chocolate, tea and more.

Formulated with 100 percent pure rosehip seed oil, this product replenishes moisture and helps maintain healthy-looking skin. This oil is rich in linoleic and linolenic acid and provitamin A. The cold-pressed extraction method works to preserve all of the ingredients' natural qualities.

Designed to replicate celebrity facialist Angela Caglia's hands to mimic her facial massage, this gua sha tool is a great addition to any skin care routine. Made with rose quartz, this tool massages the face all while revitalizing skin.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a relaxing bath using a salt soak such as this one. The epsom and Himalayan salts are essential ingredients to help achieve a calming effect.

Designed to moisturize the skin for a close and comfortable shave, this cream is made with coconut oil, glycerin, organic cocoa butter and organic aloe. The cream can be used on all skin types with or without a brush, says the brand.

This natural hydrating mist is made with vegan hyaluronic acid, rose hydrosol, coconut water and hibiscus extract. These ingredients not only hydrate the skin but also soothe and reduce the appearance of redness.

If you want to fully embrace the rose theme, a scented candle is a must. Homesick has a handful of candles that have notes of rose, such as Bride’s Bouquet, which combines the scents of rose, jasmine and eucalyptus. Another option is Love Letters, which smells of rose petals, jasmine, sandalwood and peony. Their candle Wildflowers has a more subtle rose scent in addition to notes of geranium and lavender.

Handcrafted in the kitchen of New York's iconic Gotham restaurant, this collection comes with 27 delicious bonbons. This Valentine's Day exclusive is perfect for the chocolate-lover in your life.

Roses and chocolate are a classic, but this bar takes both to the next level. This dark chocolate bar is infused with cardamom and rose geranium essential oils and garnished with organic rose petals.

Not only does this whole-flower rose tea look beautiful, but also it's good for you. With a slightly tangy and fruity flavor followed by a soothing honey aftertaste, this tea contains antioxidants and is caffeine and calorie free. Included are nine packets, which make about 27 cups.

Made with hand-picked elderflowers and pure spring water, this drink is crafted to have a delicate floral taste. Try mixing it with a white wine for a spritzer or even use it as a mixer with vodka or gin. If you need some inspiration, check out this recipe.

This micellar water cleanses, removes makeup and hydrates skin all at once. Made with rose water and glycerin, this product lifts away dirt, oil and makeup without harsh rubbing. The formula is also free of alcohol, oils and fragrance.

Made with hyaluronic acid, this cream attracts water and moisturizes skin for a hydrated feel. With a blend of rose water and jasmine petals, this cream feels modern and delicate, says the brand.

Hand sanitizers are used now more than ever, so why not use one that has a warm, sweet and romantic scent. These hand sanitizers can fit into your pocket or purse and have fragrance notes of sugared red berries, blushing freesia and rose meringue.

