14 U.S.-based businesses to shop for clothing, baked goods and more

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by Hoda & Jenna to share a few fun finds to shop from American-based businesses. Whether you live on the East Coast, West Coast or somewhere in-between, you can shop and support these businesses right from your couch.

Keep reading to shop goods made right here in the U.S., from brands both big and small.

Products made in the USA

Worthy Threads is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and initially started as a clothing brand for babies and toddlers. The brand recently expanded into adult loungewear, activewear and adorable Mommy & Me outfits.

This cute dress has been hand-dyed in Baltimore, so no two versions will be the same. You can find it in sizes 1.5Y-10Y.

This tank dress can be paired with everything form cardigans to denim jackets on top and sneakers or sandals on the bottom. You can find it in sizes XS-XL.

Charleston, South Carolina-based brand The Tiny Tassel specializes in accessories and clothing inspired by their bright location. The Tiny Tassel initially launched as an online store in 2015 but opened its flagship store on Charleston's Spring Street in 2021.

This vibrant handmade headband is wrapped in an orange blossom print that feels fresh for summer.

Prefer pink? This safari-inspired headband can be worn with just about anything.

Go gold with this bright accessory! The shorter length means it can help alleviate pain behind your ears and can fit anyone ages 5 and up.

These monochrome statement earrings can spruce up any neutral-toned outfit you may have in your closet. They feature a hypoallergenic post and measure just 4-inches long, according to the brand.

Woven detailing is trending this this summer! These cute earrings can be paired with practically anything in your summer or spring wardrobe.

The Legendary Sports Print is an Etsy shop based in Philadelphia that makes word art inspired by everything form MLB players to city skylines. Each piece is hand-signed by the artist and you have the option to have it shipped framed or unframed.

From the street names to neighborhoods and even landmarks, this 16-inch by 20-inch print pays homage to the city that never sleeps.

Fans of Blake Lively might already have heard about the actor's newest launch. Betty Buzz is Lively's line of non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, which you can use as a mixer for cocktails or enjoy as an alternative to sodas or seltzers.

According to the brand, all of their mixers are made with real juice, clean ingredients and without artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Emily Burney moved to Park City, Utah, more than a decade ago and decided to make her dreams come true: she was going to open a bakery. While she started up her business in 2014, she recently launched a storefront and ships her goods nationwide.

Auntie Em's homemade apple pie looks almost too good to eat! If apple doesn't suit your fancy, you can also order any of the other 11 flavors available right now, including blueberry and key lime.

Seattle-based Ebbets Field Flannels is still run by its original founders, Lisa and Jerry. The brand decrees itself as the "world leader in researching, sourcing and creating 100% authentic apparel."

Keep it cool with this classic accessory, which also makes for a great gift. The styles are unisex and you can order by size, or opt for an adjustable style.

Scotch Porter is based in New Jersey, and the brand's products are all hand-crafted in the U.S. From face wash to fragrances, the brand has an assortment of grooming products for the guy in your life.

For the guy who takes pride in his beard, this kit has everything he needs to keep it well-maintained. It includes the brand's beard serum, beard balm, beard wash and beard conditioner.

More products made in the USA

Bette Green is a skin care brand founded by California-native Sarah Bette Green. The clean beauty brand doesn't test on animals and the brand's cleansing stick is suitable for all skin types.

L.L. Bean's popular tote bag is made right in Maine. According to the brand it can hold up to 500 pounds and comes in four different sizes: small, medium, large and extra-large.

Los Angeles-based activewear brand Onzie makes everything from leggings to sports bras, but this stylish one-piece caught our eye. Plus, you can even catch it on sale right now for less than $50.

BluApple's products are made in the U.S., and according to the brand, they can help prolong the freshness of fruits and vegetables. The reusable apple only needs a new freshness saver packet once every three months.

Pennsylvania-based Function of Beauty makes hair care products and body care products. You can shop their assortment on their website or at Target.

Truff sauces are made in Southern California and available all over the country. The brand sells hot sauces, pasta sauces and even truffle mayo.

Your beauty products can multi-task, too! This stick can be used on your lips and cheeks to add just a little bit of color, so you can step out the door and still feel put-together on the days where you don't feel like wearing a lot of makeup. We should note, a majority of Ilia's products are made in the U.S.. but some are also made in Italy and Korea.

Uncommon Goods has an entire section dedicated to products made in America, but this grilling set caught our eye. Though it makes for the perfect gift, we think it will come in handy for anyone this summer.

