Ree Drummond calls these leggings her 'pandemic pants'

Ree Drummond, aka Pioneer Woman, is widely known for her creative comfort food recipes and easy seasonal dishes. But like most people, she's trying to navigate the new normal.

In a July blog post, Drummond explained that her show, "The Pioneer Woman," is now filmed by her 23-year-old daughter Alex Drummond. She also had to cancel her regular Fourth of July plans and threw a low-key get together at her father-in-law's home instead.

Perhaps the most relatable way the Food Network star is changing up her lifestyle is by adopting a new wardrobe centered around "pandemic pants," which she revealed is a nickname for "stretchy black leggings."

Drummond joined Hoda, Savannah and Craig on TODAY to talk about her new home life and shared that her so-called "pandemic pants" are still a must-have for any outfit.

"My pandemic pants are so friendly," she joked. "They're my best friend, they don't judge me, they try their best to make me look good!"

On the Fourth of July, Drummond paired her leggings with a printed blue kimono and a black georgette tank. The Pioneer Woman also tells TODAY that she does her best to avoid what she calls "hard pants," a Twitter-inspired nickname for jeans.

While she hasn't revealed her favorite pair of black leggings, the Shop TODAY team pulled together a few of our favorites so you can live your best "Pioneer Woman" life at home.

Shop TODAY favorite black leggings

Designed with moisture-wicking spandex and polyester, these bestselling leggings are made for all-day comfort. They have over 5,000 verified five-star reviews and shoppers say that they're snug and stay in place. They're also crafted with a thick waistband to provide a slimming look and tummy control.

The Satina leggings are another Amazon bestseller with over 16,000 verified reviews and a 4.3-star rating. They're high-waisted and made with a breathable blend of spandex and polyester that provides a good amount of stretch.

If you don't need a pair of full-length black leggings, they come in a wide range of lengths and colors.

These editor-favorite leggings are great for lounging, doing chores around the home or heading to the store. While they're manufactured with a spandex and nylon-blend material, they hold their shape over time.

If you're like Drummond and trying to avoid "hard pants" you can opt for these ultra-stretchy leggings instead. They're crafted with moisture-wicking, breathable material that can be worn all day without the fear of overheating.

They're also equipped with UPF 40 sun protection — which makes them perfect for year-round wear.

While this style is a little more expensive, you won't be disappointed with the soft feel of these leggings. They're a favorite of the former Meghan Markle and crafted with a lightweight material.

