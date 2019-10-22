Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
By Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite cold-weather comfort-food recipes from her new cookbook "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating." She shows us how to make roasted spatchcock chicken, lasagna soup, chicken soup with wild rice, shrimp scampi lasagna roll-ups and creamy spaghetti with chicken.

Ree Drummond's Shrimp Scampi Lasagna Roll-Ups
Ree Drummond
These roll-ups are great for shrimp, pasta and cheese lovers! You can make it all the way through if you have the time, or you can refrigerate or freeze the unbaked casserole for less fuss at dinnertime.

Ree Drummond's Creamy Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Ree Drummond
I first whipped up this casserole because I had a chicken in the fridge, a couple of boxes of mushrooms and the sheer will to eat a big ol' plate of comfort food. It resembles a tetrazzini more than anything, but is a little more on the simple, pared-down side. No onions, no celery, no carrots. Just creamy, mushroom-y loveliness.

Ree Drummond's Lasagna Soup
Ree Drummond
The soup is delicious, the noodles are big and bold and the ricotta "dumplings" are such a yummy treat. It's perfect for when you can't decide between soup and lasagna!

Ree Drummond's Spatchcock Chicken
Ree Drummond
Spatchcocking a chicken allows the meat to roast more evenly throughout. The result is incredibly consistent and superbly delicious, especially when you throw some potatoes and veggies into the picture.

Ree Drummond's Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Ree Drummond
I love this recipe because it tastes like autumn in a bowl. It's creamy, comforting and delicious. Perfect for a cool fall evening.

Oct. 22, 201905:36

Ree Drummond