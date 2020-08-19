The Pioneer Woman makes summer cooking easy with shortcut ravioli and icebox cake

Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick and easy summer recipes. She shows us how to make shortcut ravioli with ricotta and herb filling and a refreshing blackberry icebox cake.

I love all kinds of pasta, but there's something super special about ravioli that really gets my heart going. I love the flat area of pasta around the filling itself, and I love it when the fork finally cuts into the delicious filling.

I love icebox cakes! They're incredibly easy and make a great summer dessert. This cold treat is made of layers of pound cake, blackberries and sweet whipped cream.

