The Pioneer Woman makes summer cooking easy with shortcut ravioli and icebox cake

Ree Drummond has genius shortcuts for simple summer dishes.

Ree Drummond makes shortcut ravioli, blackberry icebox cake

Aug. 19, 202005:19

By Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick and easy summer recipes. She shows us how to make shortcut ravioli with ricotta and herb filling and a refreshing blackberry icebox cake.

The Pioneer Woman's Shortcut Homemade Ravioli
The Pioneer Woman's Shortcut Homemade Ravioli

Ree Drummond

I love all kinds of pasta, but there's something super special about ravioli that really gets my heart going. I love the flat area of pasta around the filling itself, and I love it when the fork finally cuts into the delicious filling.

The Pioneer Woman's Blackberry Icebox Cake
The Pioneer Woman's Blackberry Icebox Cake

Ree Drummond

I love icebox cakes! They're incredibly easy and make a great summer dessert. This cold treat is made of layers of pound cake, blackberries and sweet whipped cream.

Ree Drummond