Ree Drummond celebrates her daughter's engagement: 'So happy!'

The Pioneer Woman is going to have a son-in-law!

Alex Marie Drummond, 23, daughter of celebrity chef Ree Drummond, just revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend of several years, Mauricio Scott.

“Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!” she captioned a sweet photo of the moment Scott popped the question. “Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!”

“So happy!” her mom wrote in the comments.

Drummond and Scott met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University.

“s/o to freshman yr. ranch for introducing me to this dude,” Drummond wrote on Instagram in 2018. “who woulda thought.”

When Scott got down on one knee to propose to his college sweetheart, both of their families were apparently hiding in the background to witness the special moment.

“Our family and Mauricio’s family were spying from a distance but we couldn’t see much,” Ree Drummond revealed in her Instagram story.

“These two are gonna have so much fun together,” the proud mom wrote later on Instagram. “We love you, Alex and Mauricio!”

Scott also posted a sweet message about his bride-to-be.

“I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you Alex Marie Drummond!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “You are the most incredible person and I am so undeserving to be your hubby one day! I love you fiancé!!”

Alex is the older daughter of Ree and Ladd Drummond. They have another daughter, Paige, 20, and two sons, Bryce, 17, and Todd, 16.

“I’LL NEVER GET OVER THIS!!!!” Paige commented on her sister’s engagement photos on Instagram. “i love you guys so much! the best day ever ❤️.”