Old Navy is marking down its entire site by 50% off during its surprise 'Giftober' sale

Between Amazon's big Prime Early Access Sale and Target's two-day Deal Days event, it's been a big month for sales.

But the discounts aren't slowing down any time soon — Target has already kicked off its Black Friday event and Macy's is currently offering some of its "lowest prices of the season," so you can score deals on everything from tech to home essentials. Though with temperatures dropping, we've been on the lookout for some good fall fashion sales to ring in the season. So we were especially happy to see Old Navy join the mix this weekend and with the launch of its massive 'Giftober' sale.

During the event, which runs through Tuesday, Oct. 18, you can score 50% off everything on the Old Navy site. That means that you can get jeans for as little as $18, activewear for $8 and jackets for just $20. Talk about some serious fashion steals! Plus, you don't even need a code to save — simply add the items to your cart to see the discount.

There are a ton of deals to comb through (the entire site is on sale, after all), but we did some of the hard work for you and pulled 19 of our favorite finds on trendy styles and cold-weather must-haves. From leggings to matching family PJs, here are the items you should be adding to your cart during the Old Navy sale.

Old Navy clothing deals

The season for matching PJs is here! Whether you’re after a fun festive pattern or something that your crew can wear all year long, Old Navy has you covered with a ton of options for the whole family (yes, even the dog!). This set comes in various shades of plaid and is made for babies and toddlers — and there are options for adults and older kids, too.

Meet your new go-to sweater for everything from work days to lazy afternoons at home. It features a cozy pullover design and an all-over knit pattern. According to the brand, it’s made to have a loose silhouette, so if you want a more fitted feel, you might want to consider sizing down.

A turtleneck is a fall staple — and this one comes in 14 different colors, so you can grab one to wear every day of the week (at this price, we’re pretty tempted). The simple design makes it perfect for layering with a sweater, jacket or shacket. Though on warmer days, you can easily wear it on its own with a pair of jeans.

These straight jeans bring all the nostalgia of a classic mom pair, but up the comfort factor thanks to the cotton denim material that the brand says has “a hint of comfortable stretch.” Even better, they feature Old Navy’s Clever Secret-Smooth pockets, which are designed to hold you in and provide a flattering smoothing effect.

One reviewer said that this chic button-down shirt is an “amazing piece to throw on with anything from leggings to jeans!” And another wrote that it is “so comfortable” and “super soft.”

Upgrade his wardrobe for the season with this versatile flannel. It comes in 12 colorful patterns and a range of sizes, from XS to XXXXL, so you’re bound to find one that fits him perfectly.

From the office to holiday soirees, this sweater is bound to be one of his new favorites to wear anywhere throughout the season. He can dress it down with joggers for casual outings or pair it with slacks for dressier occasions.

You’ll be ready to take on whatever the day brings in these cute leggings. Not only are they said to be moisture-wicking, breathable and stretchy, but they also feature a trendy crossover waistband which adds a stylish touch.

If your inbox is filling up with invites to holiday parties, Friendsgiving celebrations and more, you may already be puzzling over what you'll wear. Thankfully, this wrap dress has got you covered for nearly every occasion. It features a flowy design and a tie at the waist to make it more figure flattering.

We know it can be hard to get your little one to wear anything other than his favorite pair of sports shorts. But on days when you want him to switch it up, these pants will feel like a fair trade. He'll love how soft and stretchy the material feels, according to the brand, and you'll love how they make him look more put-together on casual days.

"Literally the cutest dress ever," one reviewer wrote. "It's the perfect fall dress. And it pairs adorably with some ankle boots. It's such a flowy dress, easy to move in, so I recommend getting this for a cute back to school outfit!!"

Old Navy shoe and accessory deals

Cozy, cute and less than $10, this beanie checks all of our boxes. It'll make the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays or a fun fashion treat for yourself.

Stylish and versatile, Chelsea boots are a staple of the season — though, you can really wear them any time of the year. But right now, you can add this pair to your closet for less than $25. According to the brand, they feature a cushioned footbed and have elastic on the sides for easy on-and-off wear.

Loafers are another trendy footwear staple that we've been loving recently. These ones feature a faux suede outer lining, which give them a stylish seasonal flair. Even better, they're made with more than 50 percent recycled rubber, so they're perfect for sustainable shoppers.

Help her stay cozy on cold days with these faux fur-lined ankle booties. They come in three colors, including classic Chestnut, Blackjack and Pink Bamboo.

Old Navy outerwear deals

A shacket is the perfect option for those in-between days when it's not cold enough to break out your puffer, but you still need an extra layer. This chic option is designed to hit right at the hips, but some reviewers recommend sizing down for less of an oversized fit.

From light drizzles to the first flurries of the season, you'll be ready for all kinds of unpredictable weather with this water-resistant puffer. It features a packable hood and "cozy" fill for added warmth, according to the brand.

Whether you pair it with your favorite turtleneck or your coziest fall sweater, this coat will instantly take any outfit to the next level. While it's normally $75, you can get it now for less than $40!

Update your lazy day uniform by adding this slouchy sherpa jacket into the mix. It features a mock neck design and roomy front pockets, which we imagine would be perfect for loading with movie night snacks or cold weather accessories for the day.