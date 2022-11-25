25 Black Friday deals under $10 from J.Crew, Amazon, more

Black Friday is finally here! While there are an overwhelming amount of deals circulating, not all of them may be in line with your budget for holiday spending this year. That doesn't mean you have to lower your expectations, though!

Whether you're looking for simple stocking stuffers or a small gift for your friend or neighbor, we've curated a list of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far — all for $10 or less. From top-rated wireless earbuds at Walmart to beauty favorites at Sephora, you might be surprised by just how good these deals are.

Keep reading to shop everything from tech to toys and more.

Best Black Friday deals under $10

Need some new shades? This stylish frame is on deal for less than $10 right now. You can choose between an assortment of designs, but we're liking the wooden look of this pair.

This under-$10 is an exclusive for TODAY readers! You can snag this nourishing hair oil for less than $10 when you use the code TODAY40 at checkout. That same code will also grant you 40% off of your purchase sitewide through Monday, Nov. 28.

Dealing with thinning hair? According to the brand, this shampoo is made with 17 key active ingredients that help combat hair loss. Use the code TODAY40 to enjoy 40% off of your purchase sitewide through Monday, Nov. 28.

Have gunk in your earbuds? One Shop TODAY editor found that this tool was able to clear it out with minimal effort. It's small enough to keep in your handbag or backpack, so you can keep your headphones in pristine condition, even when you're on the go.

It's never too early to stock up on summer essentials! We love the bright look and ribbed texture of theses bike shorts. Use the code SHOPEARLY to take 50% off of your purchase at J.Crew.

Need to reboot your Tupperware collection? You can grab this 26-piece set for just $8 right now, thanks to a neat Black Friday deal at Walmart.

When it comes to family game night, you can't go wrong with the classics. This popular pick is on deal for just $6 right now.

Another kitchen upgrade worth taking advantage of? This 23-piece mixing set from Prepara. It's a bestseller and is currently on deal for 66% off.

Tech doesn't always have to be a splurge! We found these wireless earbuds on deal for just $10 right now.

Dealing with flyaways this winter? This stick is made with beeswax and nourishing oils, according to the brand, which help to tame frizz.

Wireless charging pads make a great stocking stuffer! This one is on deal for $9 and is a gift they're sure to use on a day-to-day basis.

If you're too lazy to clean your makeup brushes (we've all been there!) it might feel easier to pick up an entirely new set. This 16-piece set includes face and eye brushes, plus an eyebrow razor.

This bestselling face mask set is a great gift for the beauty lover in your life! Each sheet mask in the set is intended to treat a different skin care concern, the brand says.

Reviewers love this kabuki brush for its ability to blend out their foundation for a flawless finish. "I was surprised that this brush works so well," wrote one recent reviewer. "It blends excellent and is super soft. I'm buying another so I have a spare."

Whether you travel frequently or just need a better way to keep your jewelry organized, this find is one that might come in handy. It boasts several different compartments for your rings, earrings and necklaces. Plus, it comes in over 15 different colors.

Who doesn't want more cozy throw blankets during the winter time? Thanks to a 66 percent discount, you can snag three of these throws for the original price of one.

Winter fashion is all about the accessories. We're loving this simple yet chic scarf for casual looks!

Pillows don't have to break the bank! You can score this alternative down pillow for 56% off right now, thanks to Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals.

Dress up your vanity with this chic mirror. Thanks to a 70 percent markdown, you can save over $19 on the makeup essential.

Stumped on gift ideas? Little ones ages 18 months and up will love getting to take a swing at this T-Ball set and let some energy out.

Can you ever really have enough claw clips? This set of six includes a range of sizes and colors, so you can pull-off a number of different hair looks.

Keep your pout hydrated without compromising when it comes to color, thanks to this deal. You can score BareMineral's top-rated lip gloss-balm for 50% off.

This mini bottle of Tarte's concealer is on deal for just $7 right now! Select shades are going fast, so don't wait too long to add it to your cart.

According to the brand, this cleanser removes impurities and hydrates skin, all at the same time. It's suitable for normal, dry, combination and oily skin.

You can save 80 percent on this sterling silver pendant right now, thanks to a major Black Friday deal at JCPenney. Reviewers love how it sparkles — and love the deal price even more.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.