15 QVC fashion and beauty gifts to get just in time for Mother's Day

The countdown to Mother’s Day is winding down, so now's the time to find the perfect gift for the amazing mom in your life. Not sure where to start? These 15 affordable finds from QVC might just spark some last-minute inspiration!

From jewelry and handbags to clothing and beauty finds, the site has plenty of deals on gifting essentials this month, and we’ve rounded up a fun mix of stylish and useful options that Mom will love.

To shop by category, simply click on the links below:

Fashion gifts for Mother’s Day from QVC

Looking for a sentimental gift this year? Give Mom all the feels with this sweet pendant that lets her show off her title with pride. The dazzling cubic zirconia diamonds add a pop of glamour, and the necklace comes in sterling silver or 14K gold-clad sterling silver. Plus, it’s super affordable!

Mom deserves to shine on her big day and all year long, too! If she appreciates the sparkly things in life, these stainless steel earrings will give her a megawatt smile. With four shades available — steel, rose, yellow and gunmetal — there’s something to suit every personality.

Moms are constantly on the go, so they need clothing that works with their busy lifestyle. That’s where this ultra-popular style (over 220,000 of them have already been sold on QVC!) comes in handy. The top is loose yet polished and can easily be dressed up or down depending on Mom’s schedule for the day. It also comes in 10 beautiful colors!

Spring has sprung and so many gorgeous flowers are finally in bloom! Help Mom celebrate her special day and the countdown to summer with this bestselling floral print blouse. Between the embroidered neckline and the flirty flutter sleeves, there’s plenty to love.

With a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating, it's easy to see why this spacious bag is a favorite among QVC shoppers. The colorblock design comes in five shades and is equal parts practical and pretty thanks to its anti-theft RFID contactless technology that protects thieves from stealing your credit card data. It’s also made of a cut-resistant fabric and has a removable wristlet!

Calling all fashionistas! Vince Camuto’s colorblock crossbody bag is the perfect gift for stylish moms who want to lighten their load and head out with just the essentials in hand. The small bag has an adjustable, removable strap and is available in two bold hues. Did we mention that it’s also 64% off right now?

At the end of a long day, sinking your feet into some cozy slippers feels pretty rewarding, and this pair from Skechers is sure to help hardworking moms relax. The slip-on style puts a focus on comfort with its memory foam footbed and soft faux-fur lining and is available in four colors (our fave is the black leopard!).

Moms simply don’t have time for painful shoes that leave their feet feeling sore after running around all day. Luckily, the Clarks Cloudsteppers collection was made with fashion and function in mind, and we’ve fallen hard for this slip-on style. The comfy pair has soft padding and an OrthoLite footbed, plus they're machine-washable so moms don’t have to worry about getting a little dirty while chasing their kiddos around.

Beauty gifts for Mother’s Day from QVC

After a year of hibernating at home, many moms are jonesing for an excuse to get all dolled up and have some fun with their girlfriends. When that time comes, make sure she’s armed with all the tools she needs to go glam with this eye, cheek and lip set that includes a highlighting powder, lip gloss, mascara and eye shadow.

Even if your mom has embraced her toned-down makeup routine this past year, mascara is a beauty essential that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. She’ll be all set for the year ahead with these IT Cosmetics mascaras, made with elastic stretch technology that coats every single lash to give them instant lift.

Finding time to relax isn’t always easy for busy moms, but no one deserves a little R&R more than she does. This four-piece skin care set from Peter Thomas Roth will encourage her to slow down a bit and give her skin some much-needed TLC. It has everything you need to keep your skin in tiptop shape, from hydrating cucumber eye masks to pumpkin exfoliating treatments.

Trying to encourage your mom to squeeze a bit more “me time” into her schedule? Gift her an at-home spa experience with these bestselling First Aid Beauty products. The three-piece set includes a facial cleanser, moisturizer and facial radiance pads, all of which are free of harmful ingredients and can be applied to any skin type.

Beauty mavens have been raving about this Philosophy cleanser for ages, so it’s not surprising that it has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on QVC. The one-step wonder gently cleanses, tones, hydrates and removes makeup with its creamy formula and will feel like a luxurious step in Mom’s skin care routine.

Help Mom nourish her mane with this multitasking cleansing conditioner that does the job of a shampoo, conditioner and detangler — eliminating the need for multiple products! The bestseller comes in six formulas and moisturizes without weighing hair down, leaving it looking healthy and shiny.

If the mom in your life is always strapped for time, trips to the salon are probably few and far between. This Mother’s Day, help bring the salon to her with a brush that makes at-home blowouts a breeze. This one-step tool can lift, curl and smooth hair and will save her a ton of money on professional services in the long run.