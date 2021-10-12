Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon's first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul kicked off last week with a bang, bringing big discounts on makeup, hair products and cold weather skin essentials.

And starting today, the retailer is giving shoppers the opportunity to score deals on gift-worthy grooming products for guys. Through Oct. 15, as a part of the beauty event, Amazon is marking down select men's skin and hair products by up to 35%. You can find savings on shaving kits, hair gels and skin care tools from brands like Old Spice, The Art of Shaving and Paul Mitchell. So whether you're shopping for your husband, dad, brother or any other special guy, you're bound to find some good deals on grooming products that he'll actually use.

From shaving essentials to pomade, here are 11 grooming products to add to your cart during the event.

Make his daily shave feel less like a chore and more like a luxe self-care ritual with this kit. It comes with an oil that will help prep his skin for a smoother shave, as well as a hydrating shaving cream and a brush to lather it on. After he's done, he can use the after-shave balm to moisturize and soothe his skin.

He probably won't buy anti-aging skin care products for himself. But that doesn't mean he won't appreciate getting them as a gift. There are two products included in this gift set; a charcoal cleanser and a firming moisturizer.

Developed by barbers in Los Angeles, MVRCK creates hair and grooming products to suit every guy's style. This cream provides a light hold and adds shine and definition to hair, so he can master the laid-back look.

If he prefers to take a more minimalist approach to grooming, he'll love having this do-it-all wash in his regimen. It can be used as a shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

This oil is another great multipurpose option for any guy who sticks to the basics. Made with castor seed, jojoba and argan oils, it can be used to hydrate and condition his hair, beard and skin. Reviewers say that they love the smell, too.

He can use this cleansing brush all over his body while showering for a deep clean and light exfoliation. It also comes with a massage brush that he can swap in and use to target sore muscles after a long day or a tough workout.

He can skip the trip to the barbershop and easily clean up his buzz cut at home with this tool. It has an ergonomic design that makes it easy for him to tackle those harder-to-reach areas himself. It's also wider than standard clippers, so he can get the job done faster. Whether he's after a super close shave or a buzz, he can choose between the nine different combs to get a personalized cut.

This shaver is perfect for any other areas he needs to tackle. It has five adjustable lengths so he can trim or completely shave his hair. He'll get up to 80 minutes of use after one charge and the tool is fully water-resistant so it can be used in the shower.

This water-based formula adds texture and helps tame flyaways without weighing hair down. It's perfect for everyday use, simply work a small dollop of the cream through dry or damp hair and he'll be ready to go.

Infused with aloe vera and chamomile, Method Men's Balm absorbs quickly to calm and hydrate his skin post-shave. It will also leave his skin with a fresh, ocean-inspired scent that you'll both love.

Upgrade his hair care regimen with this three-product bundle from Old Spice. It includes a shampoo, conditioner and castor oil treatment. According to the brand, when used together regularly, they can help strengthen hair and boost thickness.

