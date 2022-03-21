7 picks to help guys switch up their grooming routines for spring

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Something is in the air — and it’s not just pollen.

As the seasons turn to spring, your body might be craving a switch-up, too. Perhaps your elbows haven’t seen the light of day since September. Or maybe your beard feels like there’s still snow trapped in it.

For guys looking to switch up their personal care and beauty routines, Richard Dorment, Editor-in-Chief of Men’s Health, joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share his favorite men’s products for spring. Whether you’re looking to add some lighter fragrances into your routine or simply prep your skin for more daylight, these products will help you make the switch to the new season.

Scroll through to discover Dorment’s top picks for colognes, razors and moisturizers that will keep you fresh until summer rolls around.

Men's Health picks for spring

You’ve been working all winter on your beard. You don’t want to say goodbye just yet. But when the first hot day hits, you know you might reconsider. Start your shave with the Philips One Blade. It’s a versatile tool that can be used for everything from trimming your beard to shaving the whole thing away for the season. And you can also use it in or out of the shower, with or without foam, according to the brand.

Smell is our strongest sense. So to kickstart your transition into spring, consider switching up your cologne for something of the season. According to the brand, Scotch Porter’s The Porter House is an herbal scent perfect for spring. It leads with fresh green accords and warm spices and a warm base of cashmere musk, amber woods and vanilla orchid.

We’re all about to start spending a lot more time outside — which means we’re all about to start paying a lot more attention to SPF coverage. If you’re bald or even just have a few spots, slather this balm on your scalp designed to help moisturize and protect an oft-neglected area. The formula is infused with green tea, Vitamins C and E and SPF 25 coverage for ultimate nourishing protection.

Cult-favorite sunscreen brand Supergoop just launched their “simplest formula ever.” Every.Single.Face bills itself as a “watery lotion” that’s made for all skin types, tones and routines. Slap it on before heading out the door for SPF 50-level protection against UVA + UVB rays, blue light, pollution and infrared radiation.

The best anti-aging routine is prevention. Start paying attention to your skin now and it will pay off in the long run. This formula from INKEY includes both ceramides and peptides to help strengthen the skin barrier and stimulate more collagen production. And you don’t have to shell out big bucks for long-term protection. It rings in at only $15.

Much like your home, your scalp can use a good spring cleaning. This scrub from Head & Shoulders is designed to slough off the dirt, hair and product residue that can build up on your scalp and impact your hair health. To keep things clear, consider scrubbing this on your scalp once a week before you head into the shower. Then follow up with shampoo and conditioner and let your shiny new hair speak for itself.

Your skin’s got you covered. Literally. Show it thanks with this exfoliating power wash. The formula contains polyhydroxy acids designed to help clear away dead skin cells and dirt. And although it’s powerful, the brand says the wash isn’t harsh. It’s packed with a ton of minerals to help protect and strengthen your skin so you'll be glowing well into summer.

