IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

  • Now Playing

    Step up your grooming game with these products

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain

    03:42

  • Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more

    04:41

  • Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination

    04:40

  • Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more

    04:57

  • Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art

    04:39

  • Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelry

    04:37

  • Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch

    03:53

  • Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75

    04:15

  • Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions

    03:57

  • Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready

    04:54

  • Where to get best-selling products made by women

    04:38

  • Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends

    03:56

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’

    25:03

  • Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom

    04:28

  • Step into spring with these refreshing new products

    05:34

  • Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

    02:54

  • Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary

    01:02

  • Watch dad’s hilarious reaction to his 9-month old’s makeup routine

    00:51

  • Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52

TODAY

Step up your grooming game with these products

04:49

Richard Dorment, editor-in-chief of Men’s Health, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share ways to step up your grooming routine this spring. His list includes a Philips oneblade trimmer and shaver, SuperGoop SPF lotion, bald balm and more!March 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Step up your grooming game with these products

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain

    03:42

  • Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more

    04:41

  • Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination

    04:40

  • Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more

    04:57

  • Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art

    04:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All