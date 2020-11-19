Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for a gamer this season? Whether you have a kid or teen on your list, Shop TODAY has taken the guesswork out of things for you and curated a list of gifts any gamer will love. Happy shopping and game on!

Gifts for gamers under $15

This Nintendo Game Boy mug comes with a surprise. When you add a hot drink, it changes color and lights up the screen with a scene showing one of Nintendo's most iconic characters, Mario.

Great for big and little kids alike, this 100-page notebook's cover is decorated with the Triforce symbol from the bestselling game "The Legend of Zelda." There's also a map of the game's Hyrule Kingdom on the inside front and back pages and a Triforce on each page of the lined notebook.

Looking for some stocking stuffers for a teen gamer? Socks are always a great option! This two-pack of crew socks comes in two Nintendo-inspired patterns and will keep your teen looking cool and feeling warm this winter.

Gifts for gamers under $25

Great for kids and teens, this personalized game room sign comes in six fun designs. The aluminum design is sturdy and will last your favorite gamer for years to come.

Got a PlayStation player on your hands? A wallet shaped like the popular console is a creative and practical gift for the holidays. The lifelike design has power, eject and reset buttons and a button snap opening that looks like the PlayStation's disc tray.

Help keep your gamer's game cartridge collection organized with this storage case that holds 80 cartridges and memory cards. It's ideal for gamers who have a Nintendo Switch or Sony PlayStation Vita.

Gifts for gamers under $50

Variety is always great when it comes to gamers' controllers, and this Bluetooth ones has a whole lot of power. Perfect for Nintendo Switch and PC or macOS users, the rechargeable controller has clickable joysticks, motion controls and rumble vibration for a satisfying sensory experience.

Remember Tamagotchi? Well, they're back and the newest generation of the interactive virtual pet comes in several vibrant color options. While taking care of their new virtual friend, kids can take their My Tama shopping, travel with them, feed them and more. They can also connect to their friend's Tamagotchi On device and play together.

Add a bit of whimsy to your gamer's room with this NES console lamp. The lamp shade depicts a memorable scene with Nintendo's most popular character, Mario, and is attached to an NES controller at the base.

Gifts for gamers under $75

Made with the Nintendo Switch in mind, this microSDXC card gives gamers an extra 400GB of space to their system. The speedy card has an up to 90MB/s write speed so you can quickly transfer files and store all your favorite games.

Gamers love collectibles, and this display shelf helps them show off their prized figurines in style. Two crescent-shaped shelves combine to create loads of space for collectibles and little colored bricks help you space your figurines out properly.

Shopping for someone who eats, sleeps and breathes gaming? Help them with the sleeping part with this colorful gaming bedding set. The machine washable duvet cover and sham set is printed with a multitude of game controllers and is available in twin and full/queen sizes.

Bring your inner gamer to the forefront with this relaxed hoodie adorned with Mario and two iconic baddies stirring up trouble in Mushroom Kingdom, Spiny and Goomba.

Young video game lovers can also dress to impress with this hoodie celebrating Princess Peach's faithful protector.

Gifts for gamers under $100

If your little gamer is constantly playing Mario Kart, they'll get hours of endless fun with this Hot Wheels race track inspired by the iconic game. The set lets kids recreate stunts from the game and takes the fun of Mario's world offscreen and into real life.

Sure, it's technically a gift for your child, but it's really like giving yourself the gift of organization. This multimedia storage cabinet has seven shelves that can display gamers' collectibles, gaming accessories, games and more.

Not sure what games they already have? Whether your gamer prefers Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation or Steam, they'll be able to choose their next adventure with a gift card to their favorite gaming hot spot.

Gifts for gamers under $200

A headset is an absolute must if your gamer prefers to play on the computer, and this wireless one lets them move around freely. Available in multiple colors, the headset is compatible with PC, Mac and PlayStation 4 and works for up to 29 hours of gaming without having to charge. Memory foam ear cushions offer the ultimate in comfort, and its RGB lighting function lets you choose from countless color options.

Your favorite gamer will get a kick out of dressing like their favorite plumber IRL.

Serious gamers need a comfy chair for their game room, and this bestseller definitely fits the bill with its ergonomic design and thick padded back and seat. Other features include an armrest, adjustable seat height, a removable headrest pillow and reclining and rocking options.

Smaller and lighter than the Nintendo Switch, this handheld device is ideal for gamers on the go and has a built-in +Control Pad. It's compatible with both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and comes in four color options: turquoise, pink, gray and yellow.

