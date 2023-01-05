The Shop Report: 19 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in December

2023 is here, and the Shop TODAY team is ready for another year of tracking trends and finding the best deals. As we tackle our post-holiday inboxes and return to reality, we're taking a peek back at the top products readers loved last month.

December rounded out the holiday shopping season, and readers were quick to snag up some great last-minute gifts for the whole family. The solstice on December 21 also marked the official start of the winter season which means it's time to bundle up with some stylish cold-weather accessories. Some tried-and-true Shop TODAY favorites, like a $5 mascara and a home cleaning hack, also made their way into our carts in the final few weeks of the year.

Keep scrolling to see all the finds that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list in December.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in December 2022

This one-size beanie made from a soft acrylic blend does more than just keep your head warm — it actually has a removable light built in. It's really useful for these dark winter months, whether you're shoveling the driveway before work or going for a walk after the sun sets.

A must-have for anyone who lives in colder climates, these will replace any disposable, single-use hand warmers and help you save money in the long run.

This Bluetooth karaoke microphone was a hit during the holiday season. And, apparently, Shop TODAY readers aren't the only ones rocking out with one — it's got over 75,000 ratings on Amazon. Mic drop!

This Shop TODAY-loved silicone shampoo brush will take your scalp care game to the next level for less than $15. Not only does it increase the lather and provide a soothing massage, one editor says it helps her normally oily hair go longer between washes. Plus, it boasts about 100,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

Got any travel plans for 2023? You'll want to snag this travel essential before your next trip. The convertible vanity mirror has three light settings with dimmable LEDs to deliver perfect lighting for touch-ups anywhere.

These pillow-soft slippers are just as comfortable as they look. The 1.7-inch thick cushioned sole and slip-on design make them a great fit for lounging around the house or running errands.

Like it or not, winter is here. Keep your head warm with this classic style, which the brand says has been around since 1987. The bestseller has over 115,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon and comes in numerous fun colors.

Wordle was one of the biggest trends of 2022, and it has officially made its way to game night. Great for a group of four, the IRL version takes the five-letter fun to a new level that shoppers couldn't get enough of.

Are you neglecting your dryer in your cleaning routine? This vent cleaning vacuum attachment is so satisfying to use as it's designed to reach deep into your dryer's filter compartment to remove any lint that has built up. It's also useful for tackling many other nooks and crannies where debris collects around the house, like underneath the stove or around the fridge.

Any travelers, commuters or students will appreciate this chic and versatile backpack with ample pockets and space. Thanks to its anti-theft design, the brand claims it can help protect your belongings from pickpockets.

Not only is this lighter the perfect shape and size for getting to your most-burned candles' hard-to-reach wicks, but it doesn't need fluid or flames to do the job. This TikTok-viral lighter has over 40,000 ratings on Amazon.

For less than $5, one Shop TODAY writer claims this mascara makes it look like she's wearing falsies. With more than 300,000 ratings on Amazon, consider this your sign to test it out for yourself and see what all the hype is about.

Yet another fashionable beanie landed on our bestsellers list last month. This one is for anyone looking to avoid the dreaded "hat hair" while staying warm this season. It features a satin lining to protect your style and minimize friction and frizz, meaning you can look just as good sans beanie as you do with it on.

This battery organizer and storage case can keep up to 180 batteries in their place while taking up minimal space in your closet or drawers. No more rummaging around to find the battery you need!

This STEM gift with over 22,000 ratings on Amazon was a popular pick this holiday season. It allows kids to build their own mini terrarium ecosystems, with seeds that sprout in as little as four days.

This goofy gag gift had a lot of readers smashing that 'add to cart' button last month. The 3-inch figurine of an internet meme sensation actually screams when you press it, and the accompanying book is just full of facts and trivia about everyone's favorite farm animal.

Travelers and frequent flyers, this one's for you! The AirFly Pro lets you use your AirPods and other wireless headphones or earbuds to connect to in-flight entertainment that normally requires a corded headphone jack. One Shop TODAY editor says it makes flying "exponentially better."

Did you know that you're supposed to wash your makeup brushes every week? If it's been a while, it might be time to replace your set. This 14-piece collection from Amazon has more than 100,000 ratings and comes with everything you need for your routine, from foundation applicators to eyeliner brushes.

One pick that readers loved last month was this glamorous craft set. It'll keep kids busy designing their own dazzling, bejeweled creations.

