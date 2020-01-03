This $14 hat with over 12,000 reviews will keep you warm during the winter months

Outerwear company Carhartt originally designed the hat in 1987 as a workwear piece due to its simple design and durability. The winter accessory was only available in two colors as a gift with purchase but quickly became a favorite among everyone from construction workers to students.

Eventually, the Watch Hat became so popular that it was produced in more shades and became available for purchase.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Over 30 years later, the brand's signature hat remains a customer favorite.

With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star average, it's a winter essential that continues to live up to its high expectations.

It may look simple, but this $14 hat doesn't lack in quality.

Carhartt's unisex hat is made with a thick, acrylic rib-knit material and features a fold-up cuff for added structure and warmth. It comes in 22 different colors, from a versatile black to bright orange.

Buyers point out that this simple hat is functional, stylish and wallet-friendly.

"I bought this beanie for my brother as a stocking stuffer and he loves it. Not only is the Carhartt brand really in style but they know how to make a really warm beanie," said one Amazon buyer.

Another commented on how well the hat holds up — even in the chilliest of environments.

"When the sides are up, the hat really covers the ears well and keeps my head warm in the freezing cold Midwest winter months! Many women's winter hats, in general, seem to be more fashion than function — not these! These are cute and do their job!"

So if you're looking for a winter staple that delivers on quality, warmth and personal style, the Carhartt A18 Watch Hat is an option worth considering.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!